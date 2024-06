Latta releases middle school honor roll

TechCrunch

Google and Microsoft have made their developer conferences a showcase of their generative AI chops, and now all eyes are on next week's Worldwide Developers Conference, which is expected to mark the debut of Apple Intelligence. Apple has fallen behind its peers in the AI race, and it probably feels like it needs to pull out all the stops to impress fans and shareholders. Apple makes some of the most popular devices on the planet, and its AI features should serve to make them more useful.