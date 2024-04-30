Latitude Margaritaville Watersound to hold first public party on Sunday

PANAMA CITY BEACH — To celebrate its Jimmy Buffett-themed lifestyle, a local resort community is gearing up to hold a public party.

According to a press release from Latitude Margaritaville Watersound, the community will hold the party on May 5 from noon to 4 p.m. Geared toward residents ages 55 and older, the local latitude sits north of the Panama City Beach area off State 79, near the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport. It's being developed on land owned by the St. Joe Co. through its partnerships with Minto Communities USA and Margaritaville Holdings.

The community's homes hit the market in June 2021. This will mark the first party it has held not only for latitude residents, but also the general public.

"When you name a community after a Jimmy Buffett song, you have to know that music is in its DNA," Scott Gambone, vice president of community hospitality and lifestyle for Minto, said. "Music is part of daily life at Latitude Margaritaville communities.

"The Latitude Margaritaville (public party) presents a rare opportunity for the public to come out and experience for themselves what the excitement is all about."

The release notes two live music concerts are slated for the party: Sugar Vibe and 20 Ride − America's #1 Zac Brown Tribute.

Prior to the party's start, guests can meet at the community's sales center for a tour of more than a dozen "furnished island-style model homes, steel drum music, stilt walkers, games and refreshments," the release reads.

Guests will then be transported by shuttle bus to the Latitude Town Square for the party. At the town square, they also will be able to tour community amenities, including Paradise Pool, Port of Indecision Kayak Launch and Barkarittaville Dog Park.

Along with two live concerts, the community also will offer as part of the party "complimentary massages at the Fins Up! Fitness Center, lawn games, giveaways and an opportunity to purchase Margaritaville-inspired food and drinks at the Latitude Bar & Chill and multiple pop-up stations throughout Town Square," the release reads.

National spotlight: 'Incredible honor': Latitude Margaritaville Watersound town square receives national award

Past reports note the local latitude is Minto's third Latitude Margaritaville location, with its others are located in Daytona Beach and Hilton Head, South Carolina.

"Latitude Margaritaville communities are inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett," the release reads. "This innovative approach to active adult living has captured the imaginations of today's vibrant and active 55-and-better home buyers."

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Latitude Margaritaville Watersound to hold public party on Sunday