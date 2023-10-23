Latinx LGBTQ Young People at Greater Risk of Suicide

The Trevor Project's new report takes a close look at the unique mental health challenges of LGBTQ youth who are Latinx.

FG Trade / Getty Images

Fact checked by Sarah Scott

Adolescents and teens growing up today face a slew of mental health challenges. It’s no wonder medical experts have warned that kids' mental health is in crisis. But kids growing up on the margins of society—those who are part of traditionally marginalized groups such as LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC—often face worse outcomes. A new report released by The Trevor Project reveals how difficult it can be for young Latinx people who are part of the queer community.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“A lot of these numbers are higher for Latinx LGBTQ young people than when we did the analysis compared to non-Latinx LGBTQ young people,” Ronita Nath, PhD, the Vice President of Research at The Trevor Project, tells Parents. “We showed that Latinx LGBTQ youth had a 22% higher likelihood of a past suicide attempt when compared to non-Latinx LGBTQ people. That’s concerning.”

For parents and caregivers, the most concerning statistics in this report show that almost half (44%) of Latinx LGBTQ young people have seriously considered suicide in the past year. Even worse, 16% of queer Latinx adolescents and teens have actually attempted suicide in the past year.







"We showed that Latinx LGBTQ youth had a 22% higher likelihood of a past suicide attempt when compared to non-Latinx LGBTQ people. That’s concerning."

Ronita Nath, PhD







The Mental Health of Queer Latinx Teens

As is often the case with BIPOC groups, the mental health of LGBTQ Latinx youth appears worse compared to their non-Latinx peers. In the most recent report, The Trevor Project found that 70% of Latinx LGBTQ young people reported anxiety symptoms (compared to 67% in the 2023 overall report released earlier this year). Additionally, 59% of Latinx adolescents reported depression symptoms (compared to 54% of the overall LGBTQ youth population).

But the biggest risk for Latinx LGBTQ youth is suicidal ideation and attempts.

This first-ever report by The Trevor Project focusing specifically on the Latinx population found that 39% of Latinx LGBTQ young people reported that a parent or caregiver has tried to convince them to change their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“There is a lot of misinformation and fear in our Latinx communities when it comes to youth in the LGBTQIA community,” says Yesenia D. Perez, a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) and owner of Café de Olla Therapy in California, “Often, parents of these youth go through a grieving process when they learn about their child's sexual orientation. Some may not know how to respond, and others have heard of or seen people get hurt because they identify a certain way.”

Additionally, this situation is often worse for transgender and nonbinary youth. Two-thirds (66%) of Latinx trans and nonbinary youth reported experiencing discrimination due to their gender identity (versus 64% compared to the general population).

When it comes to experiencing physical threats or being harmed due to their sexual orientation or gender identity, 23% of Latinx LGBTQ adolescents said they experienced this in the past year—a surprisingly lower number when compared to the general population, 27% of whom reported threats or harm.

Teens’ Unique Intersectional Identities

One of the reasons that The Trevor Project revealed these findings about LGBTQ Latinx youth is because this group of people have “unique intersectional identities and experiences, which we found is largely overlooked or underrepresented,” says Dr. Nath.

By using an intersectional analysis approach when looking at the data, the study found that “you can’t step outside of your identity if you have multiple identities,” as Nath put it. Considering the intersectionality of these kids is especially important when it comes to suicide prevention and intervention programs.

A significant factor when it comes to considering this unique population is immigration. A third (34%) of Latinx LGBTQ young people reported feeling worried about themselves or someone in their family being detained or deported due to immigration policies (compared to 5% of non-Latinx LGBTQ youth).

However, the report also shows that identifying with one’s culture can be a protective factor. When a queer Latinx teen feels their race and ethnicity is an important part of their identity, they had a 24% lower chance of attempting suicide in the past year.

“Culture is such a big protective factor in many situations,” says Perez. “Being that youth are going through such a transitional time regardless of their sexual identity, culture can bring comfort in knowing what you can expect.”

According to Dr. Nath, the report demonstrates that the environment and contextual elements of an LGBTQ Latinx teen's life are essential when addressing suicide prevention. “We have a lot of factors that are at play here with this particular group,” she explains. “The fact that they experience risk factors like racism, homophobia, and transphobia—and that they’re all converging on each other—must be taken into account with intervention efforts.”

Being mindful of immigration policies and providing resources in multilingual formats are also key in helping LGBTQ Latinx youth at risk of suicidal ideation or attempts due to these external challenges.

How Parents and Caregivers Can Help

As a queer Latina and parent myself, it’s challenging to look at these statistics and remember my own struggles with suicidal ideation as a teen. It's even more difficult to not worry about my son and his peers.

“Parents being shocked and saddened is an appropriate response,” says Lisa Bendimez, PsyD, a California-based licensed Latinx queer psychologist specializing in treating mental illness through an integrative lens. “It is alarming that so many LGBTQ Latinx youth seriously considered suicide.”

When addressing parents, she tells them there are many steps they can take to support their LGBTQ Latinx child. “These statistics indicate that as a parent, they should do their best to provide a safe and affirming environment, no matter how their child currently identifies,” adds Dr. Bendimez.

As a parent herself, Dr. Nath tells parents of queer youth that the first step is to “learn more about LGBTQ identities.” Other important things that Latinx parents should do are learn about the terms, talk respectively to their child about their identity, use their names and pronouns correctly, support their gender expression, and be welcoming to their child’s LGBTQ friends and peers.

For parents who are struggling with understanding their child after they take the brave step to come out, Perez recommends finding parent-to-parent support groups through organizations like PFLAG (Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays). “Some groups will even use religion as a way to help parents and family members understand a new perspective [about their child].”

Dr. Bendimez also gives these tips to parents and caregivers of LGBTQ Latinx young people who may have mental health struggles:

Try your best to listen and respond without judgment. Your child has to feel safe to come to you with difficult matters.

Educate yourself about mental health.

Be mindful about how you speak about mental health or people with a mental health diagnosis.

Encourage your child to speak with a therapist if you notice changes in mood and/or an increase in physical symptoms of anxiety or depression.

Show an interest in your youth’s interests. Try to build a connection with them through shared interests.

Designate time to spend with your child. If there are multiple children in the home, carve out 1:1 time, even if it’s an hour once a month.

Discuss your own struggles and allow your children to ask questions.

Teach your children coping skills or help them find outlets that they can use to manage difficult emotions.

For peers, friends, families, and other caregivers of LGBTQ Latinx youth, remember that “belonging provides safety through support and acceptance,” Dr. Bendimez adds.

Since helping LGBTQ Latinx youth embrace their Latinidad acts as a protective barrier against suicide attempts, she says those close to the adolescent can also encourage the child to start creating a chosen family. They can also join support groups or Latinx after-school clubs, educate themselves about Latinx history, find queer Latinx mentors in person or through social media, listen to podcasts, and attend LGBTQ Latinx events.

Creating relatability, or feelings of “there’s nothing wrong with me, there are other people like me” as Dr. Bendimez puts it, can be a great help to these kids.

“Lead with love,” says Dr. Nath. “Something as simple as going to an LGBTQ-related event or celebration with [your child] is a really big deal. In our research, LGBTQ youth said it really made them feel affirmed and supported by their parent.”







Important Resources

For parents inspired to get involved in helping LGBTQ Latinx young people as a whole can find volunteer opportunities through organizations like The Trevor Project—which also offers support for queer youth and their loved ones.





If you are concerned that your child is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call 988 immediately to find support through the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).







For more Parents news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Parents.