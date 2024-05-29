These Latina Moms Are Releasing Unrealistic Beauty Standards This Summer

Latinas are subjected to negative messages around weight, skin color, and culture that affect how they see themselves. It's time that changed.

In second grade, I thought the slim, blonde, blue-eyed girl with the fairest skin in the whole class was the definition of pretty. While I grew up in Miami, a majority Latine city, I quickly saw how society valued my classmate’s features. This message was everywhere. There was Full House, which was basically an advertisement for blonde hair. Or at home, as I played with white Barbie dolls. It also didn’t help that I often heard family members lament about their curls and tan skin, or that our nicknames zeroed in on our features—my family seesawed between calling me “gorda” and “flaca” depending on my ever-fluctuating weight.

You’d probably have an easier time coming face-to-face with El Chupacabras than finding a woman who hasn’t been victimized by messaging about how she should be thinner, whiter, have straighter hair, flawless skin, or anything else other than what she is. It’s partly why America Ferrara’s monologue in the Barbie movie was such a hit. And as Latinas, we often experience this in layers due to everything from anti-Indigeneity to anti-Blackness and even anti-fatness. It’s why our mamis tell us not to stay in the sun for too long, why we’re told to blow our hair out if we have “pelo malo” (“bad hair”), why they sell fajas (the shapewear we had long before Spanx came around) in every mall in our communities.

Fortunately, Ferrara (and her character) isn’t the only one speaking out about unrealistic beauty standards. Many of us are doing the work to unlearn the toxic messaging that there’s only one way to be beautiful.

Take CEO and Founder of Black Latina Movement Crystal S. Roman, for example. Roman grew up hearing positive affirmations about beauty, whether it was in regard to skin tone, wearing her natural hair, or even her weight. Because of this, she says she’s never struggled with self-confidence around her looks.

“It really made me question as a teenager and young adult why our society was so singular with regards to beauty and its ideologies,” she says, referring to pervasive Eurocentric beauty standards. With Black Latina Movement, she helps dispel these unrealistic and unnecessary ideas of beauty through workshops. As a parent, she also regularly discusses positive body imagery for all genders with her sons.

But not everyone grows up with these examples, and many other Latine parents are recognizing just how ingrained these beauty standards are and how they continue to spread.

“Shedding unrealistic expectations in our [communities] is more important than ever given the pervasiveness of filters and AI-generated images. And it starts at home: Our children learn more from our actions than our words,” says Jeannette Kaplun, mother of two and editor of Hispana Global. “Instead of highlighting every imperfection, I think it is so much better to celebrate our kindness, values, and health.”

Kaplun struggled to love her curls until she noticed her daughter attacking her own hair with a brush. Having seen Kaplun straighten her hair for special occasions, the young girl internalized that curly hair wasn’t appropriate for important moments.

“That day, I stopped straightening my hair and proudly embraced my curls,” says Kaplun.

As for me, it began with recognizing that there’s nothing wrong with the waves and curls (and even frizz) in my hair and embracing my facial features that reflect those of my Central American Indigenous ancestors. And since becoming a mother, I've also learned to love my wide, curvaceous hips because they helped carry and birth my incredible son. It’s why this (and every) summer, I let my skin tan to whatever shade it wants to (while still protecting myself with some SPF30+ because skin cancer is real), and making sure to avoid negative comments about my (or anyone else’s) body, especially around my kid.

Summer can be a time of heightened insecurity as we see social media posts about getting “bikini body ready” or hear remarks about the frizziness of our hair or the color of our skin. The way we respond to these unsolicited comments can shape our children’s relationship with themselves. Here’s how other Latina moms are rejecting unrealistic beauty standards and embracing themselves wholly, for themselves and their kids, this summer and beyond:

Heiddi Zalamar, mother of two in New York City

“My mother had a complex about her hair. She was fair-skinned, but her hair was very coarse,” says Heiddi Zalamar, a licensed mental health counselor and consultant. “She used heavy products like relaxers to get it straight, and she tried to pass it on to me.”

Zalamar’s mother uplifted the idea that to look “pretty,” her hair needed to be straight. “I'd already gotten used to the ‘pelo malo’ crap, but having my mother hate my hair so much made me hate it, too,” she says.

It wasn’t until 2015 when she saw YouTube videos on the Curly Girl method that Zalamar began to appreciate her curls. “Once I learned how to follow that, without heat styling, that's when I fell in love with my curls. Now when people ask why I don't straighten it, I say that my hair is beautiful as is,” she says.

To fight against this stigma, Zalamar taught her eldest son how to take care of his own curls, versus fight against them.

“I want my kids to love themselves as much as possible so they recognize it from others when they see it,” says Zalamar.



Denise Aguirre, mother of three in Port St. Lucie, FL

As a child, pet sitter Denise Aguirre says people would sometimes say to her, “Tú eres linda para ser negrita (You’re pretty for a black girl).”

“I felt like I was never enough. As if whatever I did wouldn't amount to anything because I'm of color,” she says. “My mom did her best to help me love myself as is, but it was difficult when things outside of her words were the opposite.”

Now as a mother herself, Aguirre says her children have been fortunate to mostly grow up without the same kind of messages. The one time she witnessed colorism around one of her daughters (with someone exhibiting preferential treatment toward lighter-skinned kids), she was quick to call out the person’s behavior so they were more conscious of it.

“We have discussed colorism and how it has affected me and my sister growing up. So they are aware of what it is, what it can do to someone, and how it can make them feel,” she says.

This summer, as in the past, Aguirre will continue to use books to help her kids identify with characters who look like them.

“I'm not all that great with words, but reading books about our kind of hair and how our skin tone makes us who we are has helped the children feel more confident,” she says. “My kids will know our bodies are to be celebrated for what they can do for us and how they can remind us of the connection we have to our heritage as well.”

Christina Taylor, stay-at-home mother of four in Denver, Colorado

“Body image was always a tricky one because when you are curvy like I am, puberty tends to be a chubby awkward time,” says Mexican American mom Christina Taylor. “I moved to the Dallas suburbs from South Texas around my tween years and the difference in body type between my mostly white peers and myself was pretty stark.”

And her extended family added to her insecurities. They would comment on any perceived weight gain or weight loss like it was a new haircut.

“My grandma would straight up call me gorda when I was a teen,” she says, recognizing that while her grandmother loved her, it wasn’t the nicest thing to say. It took her years, well after she was married and had babies, to finally embrace her curves. “Now I feel sexy rather than self-conscious about squish,” she says.

To help her children navigate body image issues in a healthy way, Taylor plans to use people her family knows as references for the various shapes we come in. “It helps humanize body language for (my kids),” she adds.

