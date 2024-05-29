This Latina Mom and Therapist is Lightening The Mental Load for Bilingual Families

Raising bilingual kids is hard work. And while there’s no roadmap for it, there is community if you look in the right places.

Getty Images

Growing up between New York City and the Dominican Republic where she attended a bilingual school, Diandra Morse, LCSW and founder of Bilingual Playdate, felt at home speaking both Spanish and English. But decades later when she became a mother, she came to a realization: There is no roadmap to raising bilingual, bicultural children in the United States.

Her parents don’t speak English, so Spanish was the default language in their home and everywhere they went as a family. But, she couldn’t exactly follow in her parents’ footsteps since she was raising her children under different circumstances. While Morse got rid of English-language books and has prioritized Spanish at home, she sometimes has to speak in English to navigate life in Upstate New York—even with a non-Latine partner actively learning Spanish.

“Kids who speak Spanish at home… who have parents who speak Spanish at home, the minute they walk out their door, it’s English town,” she tells Familia by Parents. “Your kid is getting that unintentional English input. I never taught them to say ‘thank you’ … in English. We would go through the drive-thru during the pandemic and they learned to say ‘thank you’ because that’s what I would always say to the lady when she would give me our food or drinks or whatever. That’s how easy kids are absorbing English as a language.”

In May 2020, after years of missing living in Spanish-speaking neighborhoods and as a fairly new mother unsure of how to find other Spanish speakers in her area, she launched Bilingual Playdate, an online community to discuss the often invisible challenges of raising bilingual children and to offer other parents something they greatly need as they wonder if they’re doing enough: sympathy.

“I just was so convinced that I could not be the only person that was proud to be a Spanish speaker,” says Diandra Morse. “[Through Bilingual Playdate] I started hearing the different experiences of bilingual people across the U.S.”

For Morse, the term “playdate” was necessary to her platform—not only does it signal the importance of children meeting other children, potentially through playdates, with similar experiences, but it also shows the power of play.

“As a therapist, one of the things that helped me is that I know there [are] no topics that you can’t teach a child in an age-appropriate way that doesn’t require you to be playful or play with them,” she adds. “That’s why I wanted play to be a core component to what we’re going to talk about because I understood that part of the assignment of raising bilingual kids in the U.S. is also understanding that you’re going to have conversations with your kids about how other people view bilingualism. How you view bilingualism isn’t always the same way that someone else views bilingualism.”

In the beginning, she posted once a week and occasionally went live on Bilingual Playdate to talk with other parents in similar situations. Since then, the platform has grown to more than 20,000 followers and led to speaking engagements for Morse, including a talk at SXSW Edu in 2023. She’s also hosted IRL playdates in her area and in New York City with other families. Because of this platform, she has also connected with educators, social workers, and psychologists, helping her provide a more thorough explanation of the mental load that bilingual parents face.

In an April 2024 post, Morse spoke candidly about her worries when sending her eldest to a monolingual kindergarten class. The image features an illustration of a woman sitting down with her hand over her eyes, possibly a way to cope with the dizzying thoughts preoccupying her. Surrounding her are thought bubbles that read:



“Wondering how my bilingual child will feel having to be in a monolingual English environment for 7+ hours. Something they have never had to do before,”



“Worried about telling the school that we speak Spanish at home and the misconceptions they may have about bilinguals/bilingualism,”



and



“Having to find ways to not project my anxiety and hesitation to my child so that when it’s time to go to kindergarten he’s not anxious or hesitant.”

Everything about raising a bilingual child requires extra thought. For example, if she’s enrolling her children in a new class, she will email the instructors and let them know that she will be speaking in Spanish to her children. Or when she’s looking for new books to read, she pays special attention to the way Spanish appears in the text. This is something she started to do after her oldest asked why bilingual books placed Spanish under English.

“If he’s noticing that, other kids, either older than him, are probably noticing that and what does that tell me?” says Morse. “I started being more intentional about the books that I was buying. I don’t want him to see that our language comes second because, in his life, his language comes first. Spanish always comes first.”

To further create an environment that embraces her children’s bilingual and bicultural upbringing, Morse has also volunteered at her children’s preschool. She’ll speak to children aged 3, 4, and 5 about what it means to be bilingual. “If we’re educated on something, we’re less likely to judge,” she says. “But when we understand it, we can respect it.”

But perhaps the most powerful thing she does with her platform is help parents give themselves a bit of grace. Among the Spanish-language book recommendations, affirmations to share with children, and interesting bits of history about Spanish in the United States, she also reminds parents that they are doing their best. And though it’s hard work, by ensuring their children speak Spanish, they are getting to know their parents more fully.

“We don’t talk about the emotional and mental impact of being forced to abandon part of who you are because being bilingual is an identity, being bicultural is an identity,” she says. “And when you force us to be monolingual or monocultural, you’re forcing us to only be part of our identity.”

Diandra Morse’s Tips for Raising Bilingual Children



Morse provided a few tips to help your children on their bilingual journeys:

Prioritize the language at risk.

If you live in an English-speaking country, make your home revolve around Spanish. If you live in a Spanish-speaking country, you should prioritize English. “In our home, we have predominantly Spanish [books and] watch all of our shows in Spanish,” she says. “Every time we're in the car I make sure that I have audiobooks or music in Spanish and then obviously we have conversation.”

Find families like yours.

Connect with other families like yours to help immerse your children in Spanish. “The parenting groups on Facebook are a great place to try and find a family like yours that has a similar dynamic,” says Morse. “I always encourage parents to try and find peers in their community through Facebook groups and just saying like, ‘Hey, I’m a bilingual mom. I would love to meet up with other bilingual parents.’”

Cook foods from Latin America.

To cook foods from Latin America means having to use Spanish. “Cooking is an awesome opportunity because [when it comes to] a lot of our cultural dishes, the title is in Spanish,” she says. “I can’t explain mofongo to somebody else. That’s what the name is. There’s not a translation.”

Treat Spanish like a sport.

Just as athletes put in a lot of hours to excel in their sport so should you. “Pretend that Spanish is your family sport,” she says. “That’s what I tell everyone is that Spanish is my family sport. Spanish is my family activity and my extracurricular activity. So if my kid was going to get a scholarship for speaking Spanish, these are all the things that I would do. The best soccer players, the best artists, the best musicians, like people that play the piano, they practice all the time.”

You are the main ingredient.

At the end of the day, you are the person who will help your children advance in their bilingual journey. “There is not a program… there’s not anything that’s going to do more than what you can do and the connection that you have to your child,” says Morse. “I had Spanish-speaking parents at home. I love my parents, so it would never even cross my mind to come home and speak to them in English or have them learn English because I love them so much, and I love our relationship and what we had in Spanish. The more we focus on that connection… having confidence and truly believing that we are enough, the more we can do to see it progress.”









For more Parents news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Parents.