Do you need to make a last-minute shopping trip before Memorial Day? Here’s what’s closed

Memorial Day is a federally recognized holiday, but unlike Thanksgiving or Christmas, it's hard to tell which stores will be open and which will be closed.

The annual holiday is meant to be a time for us to mourn and honor the men and women who have given up their lives for their country.

If you're wondering if you need to get groceries or make a last-minute shopping trip before Memorial Day, here's your answer.

When is Memorial Day in 2024?

Memorial Day will be celebrated on Monday, May 27.

Is Walmart open on Memorial Day?

Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Is Target open on Memorial Day

Target stores are open for regular business hours on Memorial Day.

Is BJ's Wholesale Club open on Memorial Day?

BJ's Wholesale Club will be open for regular business hours on Memorial Day.

Is Publix open on Memorial Day?

Publix will also be open regular hours on Memorial Day.

Is Aldi open on Memorial Day?

Aldi store will be open for limited hours on Memorial Day. Holiday hours vary by location, so be sure to check with your local store for specific hours.

Is Winn-Dixie open on Memorial Day?

Winn-Dixie stores will be open at normal hours on Memorial Day.

Are banks open on Memorial Day?

Branches of Capital One, Bank of America, PNC, Truist, CitiBank and JPMorgan Chase will be closed on Memorial Day.

Is the post office open on Memorial Day?

Post offices will be closed for retail transactions, and no regular residential or business mail deliveries will occur on Memorial Day.

Is UPS open on Memorial Day?

UPS pickup and delivery services will not be available on Memorial Day.

Is FedEx open on Memorial Day?

Most of FedEx's pickup and delivery services will not be available on Memorial Day, according to the company's website. FedEx Office hours will also be modified, so it is best to check with your local store for their specific hours.

FedEx Custom Critical, however, is available 24/7, according to the company.

Escambia County Memorial Day closures

The following offices will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day in Escambia County:

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners — all departments

West Florida Public Libraries

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Tax Collector

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections

Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare

Escambia County Clerk of the Court and Comptroller

Escambia County Extension Office

Waste Services Administration

Escambia County Area Transit Administration and customer service

Here is a list of exceptions:

The Perdido Landfill will be open.

ECAT will operate on limited service: Route 59X: The last bus will depart NATTC at 6:50 p.m. Route 64 Beach Jumper: The last bus will depart NAS Pensacola at 7 p.m.

Pensacola Beach trolleys will run until midnight.

Santa Rosa County Memorial Day closures

The following offices will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day in Santa Rosa County:

Santa Rosa County Board of Commissioners, including the library system, veterans services, animal services and the Central Landfill.

Santa Rosa County 9-1-1 dispatch, Lifeguard Ambulance Service and fire departments are open daily.

Santa Rosa County Clerk of the Court

Santa Rosa County Property Appraiser

Santa Rosa County Supervisor of Elections

Santa Rosa County Tax Collector

