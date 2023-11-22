Last Minute Shopping? Here's Where to Find the Least Expensive Thanksgiving Groceries

From Costco to Walmart, here are your best bets for the best deals.

Hosting Thanksgiving dinner can be an expensive venture. And if you’re worried about inflated prices this late in the game, there are still deals to be had. Finance Buzz researched how much it would cost to cook a Thanksgiving dinner at some of the most popular grocery stores, and the findings might surprise you.

To help shoppers compare prices across major supermarket chains throughout the U.S., Finance Buzz researched stores where shoppers could get the most and least affordable Thanksgiving food items. The study was divided into two parts: one for Thanksgiving shoppers who opted for a fully catered meal, and a second for those who planned on cooking everything from scratch. Here’s a look at the most significant findings.

For Thanksgiving shoppers cooking everything themselves:

Most expensive groceries: Whole Foods ($85 for eight people)

Least expensive groceries: Wegmans ($33 for eight people, including turkey promotion)

For Thanksgiving shoppers buying pre-made meals:

Most expensive meals: Costco ($25 per person)

Least expensive meals: Target ($6 per person)

Pricing was based on the cost of ten traditional Thanksgiving staples, with the turkey being the single most expensive item and the vegetables being the most affordable. Other items included instant mashed potatoes, gravy mix, dinner rolls, stuffing mix, canned cranberry sauce, canned green beans, canned corn, sweet potatoes, and a pre-made pumpkin pie. On average, the financial news site found $45 to be enough to feed a gathering of eight people.

Not surprisingly, Whole Foods was the most expensive place to shop for Thanksgiving dinner (about $85 before tax). At the same time, Walmart, Aldi, and regional chains like HEB, Meijer, and Wegmans were significantly less (about $30 and $40 before taxes).

As for pre-made Thanksgiving meals, Target came in as the least expensive option at $25 for a 4-person dinner. And surprisingly, Costco had the most expensive pre-made Thanksgiving dinner options, coming in at $199 for eight people.

Whether you’re cooking or buying a pre-made Thanksgiving dinner, there are ways to save depending on where you shop, so be sure to do a little bit of price comparing before heading to the store.

