34 last-minute Mother's Day gifts at Amazon — order now for on-time arrival

These gifts will show her that you know who's boss. (Photos: Amazon)

Trust us: You do not want to be that person, the sad sack who trawls your local drugstore right before closing, to grab some wilted flowers, a hackneyed card, and a stuffed kitten that no one needs or wants. It's Mother's Day: your singular official chance to prove that not only do you know and understand your parent, your spouse, your life partner, your best friend, but that you actually put real time and effort into finding a gift that resonates with and speaks to them. Of course, that's easier said than done.

To help you out, we found 36 of the best gifts Amazon has to offer, all with expedited shipping available. If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.) So happy shopping.

1. Sheffield Home Stoneware Mugs

Bright and vibrant mugs to get her going in the morning. (Photo: Amazon)

Make sure she starts her day off right with this four-piece set of cheerful stoneware mugs. Each one holds 17 ounces of her favorite hot beverage. And we love the upbeat messaging, because everyone can use a little bit of sunshine instead of doom-scrolling. Plus they're dishwasher- and microwave-safe...and you can score $4.50 off using the on-page coupon.

$25.50 with coupon $30 at Amazon

2. BodyRestore Shower Steamers

Get a spa experience at home. (Photo: Amazon)

No matter what she says, every mom needs some downtime. And if she doesn't have time for a bath, or is more of a shower gal anyway, these steamers (15 to a pack) are what she needs. They dissolve in water and will release intoxicatingly relaxing scents as she washes her hair. She'll emerge feeling rejuvenated....and grateful.

$25 $30 at Amazon

3. Travelon Crossbody Bag

This bag packs a big punch in a small package. (Photo: Amazon)

A great bag lasts forever. It's timeless. Minimalist. And has a low profile. This bag is all those things, plus it's chic and has an RFID-blocking organization panel to prevent identity theft. It's also got room for all her things, thanks to a slip pocket, zippered mesh pocket, and pen loops plus gun metal-finish hardware. You'll never find her without it.

$55 at Amazon

4. Kampasy Watering Can

A mom who loves plants deserves a watering can as refined as she is. (Photo: Amazon)

So Mom has a green thumb, eh? With its stainless steel body and curved wooden handle, this watering can is the perfect blend of form and function. It holds 35 ounces of H2O so she can keep all of her plant babies hydrated in style.

$30 at Amazon

5. Swarovski Infinity Crystal Bangle

It's like two bracelets in one! (Photo: Amazon)

The design signifies infinity. Which means she's in your heart forever. An apt statement to make on Mother's Day, in sweet rose gold with Swarovski crystals. Plus, on the same clasp, she'll also get a dainty bonus bracelet for some added sparkle.

$89 $99 at Amazon

6. Baggu Duck Bag Canvas Tote

The essential summer tote. Actually, any-season tote. (Photo: Amazon)

Style she can feel good about: Not only is this classic tote made from recycled cotton, but it can be worn slung from her arm, over her shoulder or as a crossbody. It has an inner pocket for her phone and keys, too. And it's pretty perfect for the beach.

$32 at Amazon

7. Craft & Kin Gold Mirror Tray

A stunning yet simple gift for the mom who's forever misplacing her rings. (Photo: Amazon)

Thanks to its nonslip base, this tray is practical. Thanks to its hexagonal gold frame design, it's a dramatic way for her to store/display her jewelry, nail polishes and random vanity sundries. Plus, get $2 off with the on-page coupon.

$22 with coupon $24 at Amazon

8. LA Salt Co. Aromatherapy Bath Salt Soak

Because you can't put a price on alone time. (Photo: Amazon)

Get the kids out of the house and give her time to unwind as she soaks in these mineral-rich bath salts. She'll emerge invigorated, with her skin nourished and her mind at ease, thanks to a blend of Himalayan salt and sweet orange, lemon and lavender oils.

$35 at Amazon

9. Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

A design-forward ceramic diffuser that will help her relax all day, every day. (Photo: Amazon)

For the mom who just wants to chill out (is there any other kind?), give her the ultimate aromatherapy gift: A gorgeous diffuser that uses essential oils to scent up to 500 square. Though it can be set to run in intervals over a seven-hour period or for three continuous hours, it's instant relaxation. And a statement piece in and of itself.

$123 at Amazon

10. EP Mode Pure Cashmere Throw Blanket

A dreamy blanket for cuddling on the couch together. (Photo: Amazon)

Let's be honest. No one, and we do mean no one, needs a cashmere blanket. Which is precisely why it's such a lavish, fantastic gift. Get her something she'll never buy for herself but that she will always treasure. Available in six colors.

$196 $210 at Amazon

11. Herbivore Botanicals Mini Facial Oil Trio

The best facial oils, so she'll always rock radiant skin. (Photo: Amazon)

No matter what she says, every mom appreciates a little bit of pampering. And these exquisite oils do the trick. They're soothing, calming, and smell absolutely wonderful. Score 20% off now with the on-page coupon.

$23 with coupon $29 at Amazon

12. Jennifer Behr Penelope Earrings

Everyone from Jennifer Lawrence to Zendaya has worn creations by this beloved jeweler. (Photo: Amazon)

Made by hand in New York City, these whimsical earrings have a glass crystal in the center. They're playful enough to stand out but durable enough to be worn every day.

$225 at Amazon

13. Kikkerland Mouse Cheese Knives, Set of 3

An homage to her love of fromage, this knife set is sure to make her smile. (Photo: Amazon)

So Mom is a turophile? (All that means is that she loves cheese, in all its forms.) Well, then, she'll love these stainless steel and wood cheese knives, which are as funny as they are cute. And practical to boot.

$15 $17.50 at Amazon

14. Jonathan Adler Pillow

A dramatic throw pillow that pays tribute to what she is. (Photo: Amazon)

Say it with decor, even if it means (lovingly) stating the obvious. This pillow does that, while paying tribute to her at the same time. It's got a hand-embroidered 100% wool needlepoint face and a cotton backing.

$52 $64 at Amazon

15. La Perla Silk Camisole

A sleek, simple and elegant silk chemise that she'll love. (Photo: Amazon)

Sexy lingerie is a no-no, because let's face it: No one actually enjoys wearing it. But a fabulous slip from one of the best brands around? Yes, please. It's understated and comfortable and will make her feel like a million bucks. Available in White, Red, Azure, Frosty Green, Light Phard/Ibiscus and, of course, Black (above).

$195 at Amazon

16. Kate Spade Love 2-Piece Stemless Toasting Flutes

Show your love by pouring her a glass of bubbly once the kids are in bed. (Photo: Amazon)

The knotted center of the detail (adapted from the Love Me Knot pendant on Kate's jewelry line) on these stemless 12 oz. flutes looks like a heart. Which is a subtle and lovely way of expressing your feelings for her.

$41 $45 at Amazon

17. HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style

Yass, Queen! If Mom loves the royals, here's an intriguing and enticing look at how style and branding mix. (Photo: Amazon)

Former journalist Elizabeth Holmes (not that Elizabeth Holmes!) takes a deep dive into the world of royal fashion, and how the most minute choices have played a huge role in establishing the identities of the ladies pictured above. Perfect for the mom who can't get enough of Kate, Meghan or that other Elizabeth.

$16 at Amazon

18. Renpho Eye Massager

This eye massager with built-in heating pads will help Mom make the world go away. (Photo: Amazon)

Is this the sexiest device you'll ever see? Nope. But it's got a seductive power all its own. This massager has built-in heating pads, provides oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion massaging, and features a Bluetooth speaker. The ideal gift for moms who want to unwind before bed. Or whenever. Be sure to click the on-page coupon.

$55 $80 at Amazon

19. JBL Go 3: Portable Speaker

A powerful yet small speaker, for moms who like to listen to music on the go. (Photo: Amazon)

An adorable Bluetooth speaker that is ultra-portable, provides five hours of playtime and is waterproof and dustproof. Meaning audiophile Mom can bring it to the beach, the park or just the backyard when she needs to escape with a soothing podcast, e-book or her favorite tunes.

$30 $50 at Amazon

20. The Little Market Heart Marble Coaster

Show her that you're not coasting with your Mother's Day gift giving. (Photo: Amazon)

A simple stunner, this marble coaster works both as a furniture-saver or as an adornment to any room. Get a matching set for added oomph. Heck, get 10 of them — they're only $10 each.

$10 at Amazon

21. Jennifer Meyer 18k Gold Wishbone Bracelet

You'll never go wrong with this beauty from famed jeweler Jen Meyer. (Photo: Amazon)

Celebs from Jennifer Aniston to Kate Hudson are Jennifer Meyer devotees. And we can see why: Her delicate creations are gorgeously crafted and utterly timeless. This bracelet is handcrafted in 18-karat yellow gold and symbolizes good luck.

$250 at Amazon

22. Eberjey Gisele Classic Women's Pajama

There's no reason why Mom shouldn't be comfy, cozy and cute when she "takes to bed." (Photo: Amazon)

Being a mom doesn't mean giving up looking cute! Elegant, soft and insanely comfortable, this chic pajama set checks that and lots of other boxes. Made of modal jersey, it's available in 11 colors.

$98 at Amazon

23. Fellow Stagg Pour-Over Coffee Maker Set

There's no better way to prep a cup of joe than via pour-over. Moreover, you'll look good making it possible. (Photo: Amazon)

For the mom who is particular about her java, a set that's easy to use and easy on the eyes. She can brew her coffee directly into the carafe, with a pour-over dripper, or use the carafe for cold brew (or cocktails). There's even a built-in ratio aid to help her conceive the perfect cup, every time.

$99 at Amazon

24. Welly Traveler Water Bottle

Because everyone needs to stay hydrated....and Mom needs something to wash down the Advil. (Photo: Amazon)

So Mom keeps forgetting her water bottle at home? Get her one that's funky and cool enough that she'll want it with her at all times. This triple-insulated bamboo model is lined with stainless steel and keeps drinks cold for up 24 hours or hot for up to 14. Choose from 11 color schemes (including leopard!).

$35 at Amazon

25. The Harmonist Hypnotizing Fire Fragrance

Legend has it that if she rubs this bottle, she'll be granted three wishes. (Photo: Amazon)

Heads-up: Gifting a fragrance for Mother's Day can seem like you're phoning it in, so you'll want to be sure to choose something totally unique. Like this one from The Harmonist. It features warm notes of vanilla, Bulgarian rose, patchouli and pimento berries. It's both sensual and captivating. Sort of like her.

$225 at Amazon

26. Staub Ceramic Baking Dish Set

Even an empty-nester mom will love these nesting baking dishes. (Photo: Amazon)

Normally, we'd caution you against buying anything housework-related. But if the recipient in question loves nothing more than throwing together a great meal, this set of three Staub baking dishes is something she'll deeply appreciate. This beloved French stoneware does not absorb moisture, cooks evenly and retains heat like a pro. Plus, it looks divine.

$100 at Amazon

27. Kendra Scott Ari Heart Stud Earrings

Give her a piece of your heart with these gems. (Photo: Amazon)

These delightful heart stud earrings are an absolutely perfect pop of subtle color. They're gold-plated brass, with a rose quartz center. Choose from 15 different stone options.

$58 $65 at Amazon

28. Zadro Towel Warmer

If the shower or bath is her ultimate happy place, here's a luxurious way to elevate the experience. (Photo: Amazon)

A towel warmer is an inspired gift for anyone who says she has everything. This one has four timer settings, evenly heats an entire towel in 15 to 45 minutes (depending on the setting you choose) and fits two oversized bath towels, robes or even throw blankets. Plus, she can add essential oils for extra relaxation.

$142 $180 at Amazon

29. The Articulate Gallery Four Way Frame

An easy way to showcase the kids' masterpieces. (Photo: Amazon)

If what she treasures most is the grandkids' works of art, give her a way to easily showcase them. This 9" × 12" frame lets her display 2D and 3D creations, in both portrait and landscape mode. She can rotate them out as the little ones unveil their newest works.

$77 at Amazon

30. Business & Pleasure Cooler Bag

Help her keep her cool as the weather heats up. (Photo: Amazon)

Whether your mom is retired or just retiring, she'll likely make this holds-it-alll picnic companion her BFF this summer. This cooler is leak-proof, design-forward and fits a sandwich, chips, drink and fruit. Or wine. Let her decide! Available in Navy Crew Stripe, Vintage Gold, Vintage Lemon and (above) Pink Crew Stripe.

$50 $70 at Amazon

31. Aura Carver Smart Digital Picture Frame

For the mom who loves nothing more than seeing her family, up close. (Photo: Amazon)

No mere frame, this is really a digital photo album. Its resolution is crisp and detailed, its 10-inch display display is ideal for a sizable room and the frame is smart enough to automatically display pics at the ideal brightness as light changes throughout the day. Best of all, family members can share their favorite photos with Mom practically as they are taken.

$159 $199 at Amazon

32. Intelex Warmies Slippers

A different kind of "hot pocket": When you warm these in the microwave, they smell of lavender. (Photo: Amazon)

Okay, this is not the most glamorous selection in this roundup, but never underestimate the value of toasty tootsies. Mom doesn't, that's for sure. She can wear these Intelex slippers as is, or warm them in the microwave. Cold feet will be a thing of the past.

$21 $30 at Amazon

33. Pilo Cube Square Pillow

For all the aggravation you've caused her, the least you can do is help her get a solid night of shut-eye. (Photo: Amazon)

The biggest luxury for any mom is good, sound sleep. And while buying a pillow is a personal experience, this one should fit the bill if she's a side sleeper. It'll help align her spine, thus reducing back and neck pain...and morning grouchiness.

$46 at Amazon

34. Aquala Bathtub Caddy

So she can zen out and take a minute (or more) to herself. (Photo: Amazon)

Last but not least, this decadent delight: a caddy that fits across just about every tub, this one has room for her phone, a book, a loofah, a glass of wine and a candle. Now all she needs is some alone time.

$37 $60 at Amazon

