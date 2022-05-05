34 last-minute Mother's Day gifts at Amazon — order now for on-time arrival
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Trust us: You do not want to be that person, the sad sack who trawls your local drugstore right before closing, to grab some wilted flowers, a hackneyed card, and a stuffed kitten that no one needs or wants. It's Mother's Day: your singular official chance to prove that not only do you know and understand your parent, your spouse, your life partner, your best friend, but that you actually put real time and effort into finding a gift that resonates with and speaks to them. Of course, that's easier said than done.
To help you out, we found 36 of the best gifts Amazon has to offer, all with expedited shipping available. If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.) So happy shopping.
1. Sheffield Home Stoneware Mugs
Make sure she starts her day off right with this four-piece set of cheerful stoneware mugs. Each one holds 17 ounces of her favorite hot beverage. And we love the upbeat messaging, because everyone can use a little bit of sunshine instead of doom-scrolling. Plus they're dishwasher- and microwave-safe...and you can score $4.50 off using the on-page coupon.
$25.50 with coupon
$30 at Amazon
2. BodyRestore Shower Steamers
No matter what she says, every mom needs some downtime. And if she doesn't have time for a bath, or is more of a shower gal anyway, these steamers (15 to a pack) are what she needs. They dissolve in water and will release intoxicatingly relaxing scents as she washes her hair. She'll emerge feeling rejuvenated....and grateful.
3. Travelon Crossbody Bag
A great bag lasts forever. It's timeless. Minimalist. And has a low profile. This bag is all those things, plus it's chic and has an RFID-blocking organization panel to prevent identity theft. It's also got room for all her things, thanks to a slip pocket, zippered mesh pocket, and pen loops plus gun metal-finish hardware. You'll never find her without it.
4. Kampasy Watering Can
So Mom has a green thumb, eh? With its stainless steel body and curved wooden handle, this watering can is the perfect blend of form and function. It holds 35 ounces of H2O so she can keep all of her plant babies hydrated in style.
5. Swarovski Infinity Crystal Bangle
The design signifies infinity. Which means she's in your heart forever. An apt statement to make on Mother's Day, in sweet rose gold with Swarovski crystals. Plus, on the same clasp, she'll also get a dainty bonus bracelet for some added sparkle.
6. Baggu Duck Bag Canvas Tote
Style she can feel good about: Not only is this classic tote made from recycled cotton, but it can be worn slung from her arm, over her shoulder or as a crossbody. It has an inner pocket for her phone and keys, too. And it's pretty perfect for the beach.
7. Craft & Kin Gold Mirror Tray
Thanks to its nonslip base, this tray is practical. Thanks to its hexagonal gold frame design, it's a dramatic way for her to store/display her jewelry, nail polishes and random vanity sundries. Plus, get $2 off with the on-page coupon.
8. LA Salt Co. Aromatherapy Bath Salt Soak
Get the kids out of the house and give her time to unwind as she soaks in these mineral-rich bath salts. She'll emerge invigorated, with her skin nourished and her mind at ease, thanks to a blend of Himalayan salt and sweet orange, lemon and lavender oils.
9. Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
For the mom who just wants to chill out (is there any other kind?), give her the ultimate aromatherapy gift: A gorgeous diffuser that uses essential oils to scent up to 500 square. Though it can be set to run in intervals over a seven-hour period or for three continuous hours, it's instant relaxation. And a statement piece in and of itself.
10. EP Mode Pure Cashmere Throw Blanket
Let's be honest. No one, and we do mean no one, needs a cashmere blanket. Which is precisely why it's such a lavish, fantastic gift. Get her something she'll never buy for herself but that she will always treasure. Available in six colors.
11. Herbivore Botanicals Mini Facial Oil Trio
No matter what she says, every mom appreciates a little bit of pampering. And these exquisite oils do the trick. They're soothing, calming, and smell absolutely wonderful. Score 20% off now with the on-page coupon.
12. Jennifer Behr Penelope Earrings
Made by hand in New York City, these whimsical earrings have a glass crystal in the center. They're playful enough to stand out but durable enough to be worn every day.
13. Kikkerland Mouse Cheese Knives, Set of 3
So Mom is a turophile? (All that means is that she loves cheese, in all its forms.) Well, then, she'll love these stainless steel and wood cheese knives, which are as funny as they are cute. And practical to boot.
14. Jonathan Adler Pillow
Say it with decor, even if it means (lovingly) stating the obvious. This pillow does that, while paying tribute to her at the same time. It's got a hand-embroidered 100% wool needlepoint face and a cotton backing.
15. La Perla Silk Camisole
Sexy lingerie is a no-no, because let's face it: No one actually enjoys wearing it. But a fabulous slip from one of the best brands around? Yes, please. It's understated and comfortable and will make her feel like a million bucks. Available in White, Red, Azure, Frosty Green, Light Phard/Ibiscus and, of course, Black (above).
16. Kate Spade Love 2-Piece Stemless Toasting Flutes
The knotted center of the detail (adapted from the Love Me Knot pendant on Kate's jewelry line) on these stemless 12 oz. flutes looks like a heart. Which is a subtle and lovely way of expressing your feelings for her.
17. HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style
Former journalist Elizabeth Holmes (not that Elizabeth Holmes!) takes a deep dive into the world of royal fashion, and how the most minute choices have played a huge role in establishing the identities of the ladies pictured above. Perfect for the mom who can't get enough of Kate, Meghan or that other Elizabeth.
18. Renpho Eye Massager
Is this the sexiest device you'll ever see? Nope. But it's got a seductive power all its own. This massager has built-in heating pads, provides oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion massaging, and features a Bluetooth speaker. The ideal gift for moms who want to unwind before bed. Or whenever. Be sure to click the on-page coupon.
19. JBL Go 3: Portable Speaker
An adorable Bluetooth speaker that is ultra-portable, provides five hours of playtime and is waterproof and dustproof. Meaning audiophile Mom can bring it to the beach, the park or just the backyard when she needs to escape with a soothing podcast, e-book or her favorite tunes.
20. The Little Market Heart Marble Coaster
A simple stunner, this marble coaster works both as a furniture-saver or as an adornment to any room. Get a matching set for added oomph. Heck, get 10 of them — they're only $10 each.
21. Jennifer Meyer 18k Gold Wishbone Bracelet
Celebs from Jennifer Aniston to Kate Hudson are Jennifer Meyer devotees. And we can see why: Her delicate creations are gorgeously crafted and utterly timeless. This bracelet is handcrafted in 18-karat yellow gold and symbolizes good luck.
22. Eberjey Gisele Classic Women's Pajama
Being a mom doesn't mean giving up looking cute! Elegant, soft and insanely comfortable, this chic pajama set checks that and lots of other boxes. Made of modal jersey, it's available in 11 colors.
23. Fellow Stagg Pour-Over Coffee Maker Set
For the mom who is particular about her java, a set that's easy to use and easy on the eyes. She can brew her coffee directly into the carafe, with a pour-over dripper, or use the carafe for cold brew (or cocktails). There's even a built-in ratio aid to help her conceive the perfect cup, every time.
24. Welly Traveler Water Bottle
So Mom keeps forgetting her water bottle at home? Get her one that's funky and cool enough that she'll want it with her at all times. This triple-insulated bamboo model is lined with stainless steel and keeps drinks cold for up 24 hours or hot for up to 14. Choose from 11 color schemes (including leopard!).
25. The Harmonist Hypnotizing Fire Fragrance
Heads-up: Gifting a fragrance for Mother's Day can seem like you're phoning it in, so you'll want to be sure to choose something totally unique. Like this one from The Harmonist. It features warm notes of vanilla, Bulgarian rose, patchouli and pimento berries. It's both sensual and captivating. Sort of like her.
26. Staub Ceramic Baking Dish Set
Normally, we'd caution you against buying anything housework-related. But if the recipient in question loves nothing more than throwing together a great meal, this set of three Staub baking dishes is something she'll deeply appreciate. This beloved French stoneware does not absorb moisture, cooks evenly and retains heat like a pro. Plus, it looks divine.
27. Kendra Scott Ari Heart Stud Earrings
These delightful heart stud earrings are an absolutely perfect pop of subtle color. They're gold-plated brass, with a rose quartz center. Choose from 15 different stone options.
28. Zadro Towel Warmer
A towel warmer is an inspired gift for anyone who says she has everything. This one has four timer settings, evenly heats an entire towel in 15 to 45 minutes (depending on the setting you choose) and fits two oversized bath towels, robes or even throw blankets. Plus, she can add essential oils for extra relaxation.
29. The Articulate Gallery Four Way Frame
If what she treasures most is the grandkids' works of art, give her a way to easily showcase them. This 9" × 12" frame lets her display 2D and 3D creations, in both portrait and landscape mode. She can rotate them out as the little ones unveil their newest works.
30. Business & Pleasure Cooler Bag
Whether your mom is retired or just retiring, she'll likely make this holds-it-alll picnic companion her BFF this summer. This cooler is leak-proof, design-forward and fits a sandwich, chips, drink and fruit. Or wine. Let her decide! Available in Navy Crew Stripe, Vintage Gold, Vintage Lemon and (above) Pink Crew Stripe.
31. Aura Carver Smart Digital Picture Frame
No mere frame, this is really a digital photo album. Its resolution is crisp and detailed, its 10-inch display display is ideal for a sizable room and the frame is smart enough to automatically display pics at the ideal brightness as light changes throughout the day. Best of all, family members can share their favorite photos with Mom practically as they are taken.
32. Intelex Warmies Slippers
Okay, this is not the most glamorous selection in this roundup, but never underestimate the value of toasty tootsies. Mom doesn't, that's for sure. She can wear these Intelex slippers as is, or warm them in the microwave. Cold feet will be a thing of the past.
33. Pilo Cube Square Pillow
The biggest luxury for any mom is good, sound sleep. And while buying a pillow is a personal experience, this one should fit the bill if she's a side sleeper. It'll help align her spine, thus reducing back and neck pain...and morning grouchiness.
34. Aquala Bathtub Caddy
Last but not least, this decadent delight: a caddy that fits across just about every tub, this one has room for her phone, a book, a loofah, a glass of wine and a candle. Now all she needs is some alone time.
