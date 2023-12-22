The last-minute high street gift guide

It is at this final point in the festive shopping season that the British high street comes into its own

The delivery deadline has now passed. Unless you live within snowball-throwing distance of your favourite shops, there are few options left to ‘click and collect’, or to pay £10-plus for a motorbike to ‘specially deliver’ the package to your door.

The time for grand gifting ideas is over – it’s best at this stage to say what you see. Waterstones (books!), Boots (cosmetics!), Waitrose (food!), Marks & Spencer (clothes!). Anyone suffering from gifter’s block can be easily cured.

Here are 25 picks that you can still buy all around the UK, wrapping up your shopping in time for the big day.

For your mother

The family matriarch needs good slippers. She wants (intensely chocolatey) Irish cream liqueurs. She’s interested in chic things for the home. She doesn’t want anything novelty, particularly anything that says ‘nan’ on it.

Faux fur slippers, £45, The White Company; M&S Collection Millionaire’s flavour Irish cream liqueur, 17%, £12 for 50cl, Marks & Spencer; Elizabeth Scarlett cosmetics bag, £35, John Lewis; Laura Ashley woollen blend throw, £65, Next; Neom Christmas Wish three-wick candle, £50, Space NK

For your father

Again, only items that can categorically and universally be identified as Nice Things will do. A decade-old port; lovely. A smart leather belt. If in doubt, buy him a bottle of Dior Eau Sauvage – it’s the King’s favourite fragrance, too.

Dow’s Quinta do Bomfim Port 2013, Portugal, 20%, £32 for 75cl, Asda; Leather belt, £125, Russell & Bromley; Ultra light down jacket, £69.90, Uniqlo; Sony wireless headphones, £249, Currys; Dior Eau Sauvage eau de toilette spray, £69 for 100 ml, John Lewis

For your husband

Why do husbands always get a bad rap as ‘hard to buy for’? Classic clothes and accessories will always be appreciated – but perhaps not as much as a copy of The Cheese Life, which, let’s face it, is far more likely to be followed than any other diet advice this January.

Cashmere blend scarf, £79, Cos; Three-pack crew-neck T-shirts, £78, Reiss; Corduroy cap, £16, Marks & Spencer; Acqua di Parma Colonia Intensa eau de cologne, £92 for 50ml, Space NK; The Cheese Life by Mathew Carver and Patrick McGuigan, Octopus, £25, Waterstones

For your wife

To the husbands out there who think of their wife as ‘the woman who has everything’; you’re wrong. There can always be newness, sweet surprises, or improvements on existing favourites. Upgrade her knitwear drawer with a quality wool jumper, or impress her with your (inherent) knowledge of Chanel’s perfumes. Chanel is always a winner and this new, fresh fragrance is usually love at first spritz.

Suede bag, £220, Jigsaw; Stoneware serving dish, £29.99, H&M; Wool jumper, £67, Arket; Chanel No 1 L’Eau Rouge revitalising fragrance mist, £98 for 100ml, John Lewis; Charbonnel et Walker Signature truffle selection, £15 for 145g, Waitrose

For the grandchildren

There are buys out there for all ages and stages. Little ones will love Chris Haughton’s books, while bobble hats are always a winner for bigger kids. Teens might appreciate pretty stationery – notebooks, diaries and pencil cases make great stocking stuffers.

Hat and gloves set, £23, Monsoon; Early Learning CentreWooden post box toy, £23, The Entertainer; Oh No, George! By Chris Haughton, £7.99, Waterstones; Paperchase 2024 diary, £10, Tesco; Habitat table lamp, £25, Sainsbury’s

