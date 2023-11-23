Need last-minute groceries? These stores are open on Thanksgiving

It’s a fact of life: Sometimes things just don’t go as planned.

And Murphy’s Law? Well, it always seems to take effect at the worst time possible. Say, for example, Thanksgiving Day.

It’s the morning of, you’ve got 20 people heading over for dinner and someone forgot to pick up green beans for the casserole. Obviously, you simply can’t make the popular Thanksgiving side dish without them. Of course, you can always pivot and make another holiday recipe, but if it's essential, a trip to the grocery store may be in order.

Once upon a time, it would be next to impossible to find a grocer open on the holiday and, well, you’d just be out of luck. Fortunately, that’s no longer the case, and there are plenty of grocery stores open on Thanksgiving to ensure that the once-a-year event goes off without a hitch.

Even better? We’ve gathered them all together (a little Thanksgiving humor right there) to save you the time and trouble of looking them all up yourself.

This comprehensive list includes open grocery chains from coast to coast, along with pharmacies, convenience stores and all the grocers that’ll be closed for the holiday, too.

That way, you can spend Turkey Day enjoying all your favorite Thanksgiving traditions with loved ones — and that’s something something everyone can be thankful for this year.

Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving

Acme: A majority of stores are open with modified hours. Pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

Albertsons: A majority of stores are open with varied or modified hours. Pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

Central Market: Stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. Curbside is available from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Home delivery is unavailable. Find local hours here.

Dillons: Stores will be open with many closing early. Times vary by location. Check local stores for pharmacy details. Find local hours here.

Food Lion: Stores will open at the normal time and close at 3 p.m. (with some closing at 4 p.m. depending on location). Find local store hours here.

The Fresh Market: Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find local store hours here.

Fry’s: Stores will be open with many closing early. Times vary by location. Check local stores for pharmacy details. Find local hours here.

Giant Food: Stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. (including those that normally operate 24 hours). Most pharmacies from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pickup and delivery available until 3 p.m. Gas station hours 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find local hours here.

Hannaford: Select Hannaford locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Call your local store or check online for details for going to ensure your location is open. Find local hours here.

Harris Teeter: Stores will be open with many closing early. Times vary by location. Check local stores for pharmacy details. Find local hours here.

H-E-B: Stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pharmacies are closed. Curbside is available from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Home delivery is unavailable. Find local hours here.

Jewel-Osco: A majority of stores are open with varied or modified hours. Pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

King Soopers: Stores will be open with many closing early. Times vary by location. Check local stores for pharmacy details. Find local hours here.

Kroger: Stores will be open with many closing early. Times vary by location. Check local stores for pharmacy details. Find local hours here.

Meijer: Stores will be open from 6 a.m. to midnight. Find local hours here.

Mi Tienda: Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local hours here.

Pick ‘n Save: Stores will be open with many closing early. Times vary by location. Check local stores for pharmacy details. Find local hours here.

Ralphs: Stores will be open with many closing early. Times vary by location. Check local stores for pharmacy details. Find local hours here.

Safeway: A majority of locations are open with modified hours. Pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

Shaws: Stores will open in Vermont and New Hampshire locations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. All Shaw’s locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Maine will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Find local hours here.

Smith’s: Stores will be open with many closing early. Times vary by location. Check local stores for pharmacy details. Find local hours here.

Sprouts Farmers Market: Stores will be open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stop and Shop: Stores in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York will be open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed, and gas stations will close early. Stop and Shop stores in Massachusetts and Rhode Island (including pharmacies and gas stations) will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Find local hours here.

Wegmans: Stores will be open until 4 p.m. except for the following Massachusetts locations: Northborough, Chestnut Hill, Burlington, Westwood, and Medford. Find local hours here.

Vons: A majority of stores are open with modified hours. Pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

Whole Foods: Various Whole Foods locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., while others may be closed. Check with your nearest store being going. Find local hours here.

Pharmacies and other stores open on Thanksgiving

Big Lots: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find local hours here.

CVS: Many CVS pharmacy locations (including 24-hour locations) will remain open on Thanksgiving. Some pharmacies may be closed or have reduced hours. Call ahead to confirm local hours or find them here.

Dollar General: Stores will be open (with extended hours) from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find local hours here.

Dollar Tree: Stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stores in Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island will be closed in accordance with state law. Find local hours here.

Family Dollar: Stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Stores in Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island will be closed in accordance with state law. Find local hours here.

Kirkland: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Rite Aid: Stores will be open, but pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.

Walgreens: A majority of stores will be open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Most 24-hour pharmacies will remain open with some operating with adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

Convenience stores open on Thanksgiving

Casey’s: Stores will open at 10 a.m. and close at regular business hours. Find local hours here.

Certified Oil: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Cumberland Farms: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Kwik Shop: Store will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Loaf ‘N Jug: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Minit Mart: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Quik Stop: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

7-Eleven: A majority of 7-Eleven locations will be open 24/7 with some locations operating with adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

Sprint: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Tom Thumb: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Turkey Hill: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Wawa: Stores are open, but select stores may have modified hours. Find local hours here.

Grocery stores closed on Thanksgiving

Aldi

Big Y

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Costco

Dollar Tree (Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores only )*

Family Dollar (Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores only )*

Fresco y Más

Harveys Supermarket

Publix

Sam’s Club

Shaw’s (Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island stores only )*

Stop and Shop (Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores only )*

Target

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Wegmans (Northborough, Chestnut Hill, Burlington, Westwood and Medford, Massachusetts locations only )*

Winn-Dixie

This article was originally published on TODAY.com