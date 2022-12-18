Scrambling for thoughtful gifts? These last-minute gifts will arrive before Christmas
We don't have a lot of time left to get holiday gifts. If you're a normal human being, you're probably scrambling to get a few gifts to make the special people in your life to make them feel, well, special. Lucky for us, Amazon still has tons of fun and thoughtful gifts that will arrive before Christmas. We've picked out a few of our favorites that will get to you in time to wrap and put under the tree or stuff in a stocking — and they all happen to be on sale. Ready to shop?
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display, 64 GB$75
Dearfoams Women's Chenille Bootie Slipper, Black, Medium$23$36Save $13
The Serial Killer Cookbook: True Crime Trivia and Disturbingly Delicious Last Meals from Death Row's Most Infamous Killers and Murderers$16$18Save $2
Turandoss Tiny Initial A Necklace$14
Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer$20
Mirakel Neck Massager$46$60Save $14
Bonaok Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone$38$50Save $12
Marshmallow Bear Warmies$22$30Save $8
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display, 64 GB
Dearfoams Women's Chenille Bootie Slipper, Black, Medium
The Serial Killer Cookbook: True Crime Trivia and Disturbingly Delicious Last Meals from Death Row's Most Infamous Killers and Murderers
Turandoss Tiny Initial A Necklace
Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer
Mirakel Neck Massager
Bonaok Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone
Marshmallow Bear Warmies
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
More Holiday Gift Ideas
We’ve got your holiday shopping list covered. Find expert picks on the best tech gifts on Engadget, the best gift ideas for car lovers at Autoblog, gifts for the young (and young at heart) at In the Know, and picks for just about everyone else on your list (moms, dads, teens, nurses, you name it!) in Yahoo’s holiday gift ideas section. And on AOL, you'll find gift ideas for the whole family — from your adult children to grandkids.