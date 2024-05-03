Need a last-minute gift for Mother's Day? Shop in Des Moines for flowers, unique gifts

Mother’s Day is on May 12, which means you’re running out of time to get your mom a thoughtful gift.

Skip the morning rush to grab fresh flowers or a gift card at the market and have something ready to present. Here’s just a sampling of businesses in Des Moines to shop at for the perfect Mother’s Day gift.

Where can I get flowers in Des Moines for Mother’s Day?

If your mom likes flowers, here are some local options to get unique arrangements.

Wildflower

Colorful dried flowers sit ready to buy at the Wild Flower on Ingersoll Ave in Des Moines on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

Shop unique Mother’s Day arrangements online with Wildflower, the Ingersoll floral and event planning company led by owner Maya Boettcher, or walk-in for an arrangement.

Where: 2718 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines

Downtown Des Moines Farmers Market

Check out the Downtown Des Moines Farmers Market, which kicks off its season on May 4, to purchase a bouquet of flowers. Several vendors, including Dexter-based Floral Sunset Farm, advertise flowers. Pick some up during the May 11 market and you know they'll be fresh for Mother’s Day considering you made the purchase just a day before.

Where: Court Avenue from Water Street to Fifth Avenue in Des Moines

Boesen the Florist

The long-standing Des Moines florist has several arrangements for Mother’s Day at different price points to help shoppers find what fits their needs and their wallets. Order online and have it delivered to your loved one in central Iowa.

Where: 3422 Beaver Ave., Des Moines

Where can I find jewelry in Des Moines for Mother’s Day?

If jewelry is more your mom's speed, these local options are a good place to scope out for a gift.

Leona Ruby

Check out Leona Ruby in the East Village if your mother's taste in jewelry leans more feminine, classic or trendy and find other accessories to add to your gift.

Where: 400 E. Locust St., Suite 7, Des Moines

KIN

For jewelry that matches your mom's outlook on life, visit mystical shop KIN to find jewelry that spans astrological signs to energy bracelets.

Where: 333 E. Grand Ave., Suite 106, Des Moines

A Okay Antiques

Help the vintage lover add a piece to their collection that can’t be found elsewhere with the selection of jewelry, including stones, at A Okay Antiques in West Des Moines.

Where: 124 Fifth St., West Des Moines

Where to find unique gifts in the Des Moines metro for Mother’s Day

A look inside Des Moines Mercantile, the general store in Highland Park.

Do they like cocktails or chic glassware? Visit cocktail bodega Bling Pig in Historic Valley Junction to find bar equipment and a selection of liquor to add to their collection.

Not sure what to gift? Visit Des Moines Mercantile in the Highland Park neighborhood, a cozy store with plenty of Iowa-made goods for the home, kitchen and more. Another option to help narrow your search is a visit to Nook & Nest at The District at Prairie Trail in Ankeny, which carries stationery, goods for your home, beauty products and more.

The numerous women’s clothing boutiques at The District at Prairie Trail make the Ankeny retail and dining destination a convenient choice to give a gift for those who love fashion. That includes the upscale boutique Eve. to the locally-owned shop Grey Lotus Clothing & Lifestyle.

Paris Barraza is a trending and general assignment reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at pbarraza@registermedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: The best Mother's Day gift ideas can be found in Des Moines shops