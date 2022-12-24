It happens every year — you're overwhelmed with shopping, so you save some of your most beloved gift recipients for last; while hunting for that just-right super-sweet present, you ultimately run out of time and have to settle for something...meh. Well, we're here to save you, with a gift that will delight just about anyone — and that you can order up till the very last minute. What is this mysterious present? Blue Apron: the gift of easy, creative meals. For anyone who'd appreciate a reprieve from meal-planning and food-shopping — and a bit of a hand in the kitchen — Blue Apron is ideal.

Blue Apron Blue Apron Subscription Right now, you can nab two meals at two servings each for $58 a week, including shipping. There are 50-plus weekly meal options that range from Fast and Easy to Vegetarian to Wellness and beyond. The weekly menus also include add-on items like breakfast kits, à la carte proteins and party-friendly appetizers and desserts. $58 at Blue Apron

Doling out stress-free gifts with Blue Apron is super easy: just click here, choose the gift you want — $70 gets a one-week delivery for two, $140 gets two weekly deliveries for two, and so on — and type in the email address of your recipient. Or, you can snag a subscription for yourself, starting at just $57.95 a week for two meals/two people, including shipping.

Accessible, easy and fun, the step-by-step Blue Apron experience — and the delicious results — can give conked-out home cooks a well-deserved break — or turn a kitchen newbie into a confident meal-maker. And you know what? You deserve this too. We all do. Try it out for yourself and let cooking become a joy once again.

Yum! Something different for dinner: Blue Apron makes a great gift. (Photo: Blue Apron)

The promise of Blue Apron is just what so we need right now, as we head into winter. Let's face it, most of us have had enough of our own tired recipes, over the past couple of (very tough) years. Blue Apron brings a bit of excitement to the kitchen, while simultaneously removing the chore of shopping.

As you probably know, Blue Apron delivers fresh ingredients and step-by-step recipes. Instructions come on big, easy-to-follow recipe cards specially designed to make the process of putting together a fabulous meal as easy as 1-2-3.

Blue Apron brings the joy back into cooking. (Photo: Getty)

Each kit provides every speck of ingredients in just-right portions—down to the dash of saffron, the splash of rice vinegar, the pat of butter, or the sprinkling of cumin; the only things your recipient needs to have on hand are salt, pepper, and olive oil.

Experienced cooks enjoy the ease and inventiveness. And folks who are just cooking-curious find Blue Apron to be a friendly way in. The service knows just how to talk to newbies and gradually transform them into happy, confident cooks.

So gift-wise, Blue Apron works for just about anyone. Click here to choose and send your gift. Whether your recipient is making Blue Apron’s Roasted Peanut Chicken with Garlicky Green Beans, or Tacos with Black Bean and Caramelized Onion or umami-rich Mushroom Mazemen, there are no rand-o ingredients to store and forget about (and discover in the back of the fridge months later, a full-blown science experiment situation).

Blue Apron makes it easy to whip up a delicious, protein-packed Insta-worthy meal in record time. (Photo: Blue Apron)

This is the beauty of Blue Apron. For hard-working folks desperately in need of a breather, or for kitchen novices who could benefit from a streamlined version of the cooking process, there isn’t a better gift out there. And imagine the applications. A fun bonding experience for roommates. A romantic dinner for two (why yes, Blue Apron does offer wine). A healthy, delicious family dinner that comes together with grace, ease, and nary a pain point.

Blue Apron provides a taste of the warmth and camaraderie that comes naturally with cooking at home, but without any fuss, headache, or last-minute running to the store for a forgotten ingredient. We all need a break right now (you included!), and this is a great way to quash the daily stress of meal planning and prep.

Cozy winter days are made for Blue Apron. (Photo: Blue Apron)

What’s so brilliant about this present is that once folks get a taste of Blue Apron, they’ll get their cooking groove back (or for newbies, get more confidence). Blue Apron is a way in to the mindset of great, happy home cook—a path to owning what’s in the fridge, to improvising, and to discovering that whipping up a delicious healthy dinner can be a whole lot of fun. It's been a rough time, and many of us have forgotten this. Help someone remember.

Blue Apron Blue Apron Subscription Right now you can nab two meals at two servings each for $57.95 a week, including shipping! There are 50-plus weekly meal options that range from Fast and Easy to Vegetarian to Wellness and beyond. The weekly menus also include add-on items like breakfast kits, à la carte proteins and party-friendly appetizers and desserts. $58 at Blue Apron

We’ve got your holiday shopping list covered. Find expert picks on the best tech gifts on Engadget, the best gift ideas for car lovers at Autoblog, gifts for the young (and young at heart) at In the Know, and picks for just about everyone else on your list (moms, dads, teens, nurses, you name it!) in Yahoo’s holiday gift ideas section. And on AOL, you'll find gift ideas for the whole family — from your adult children to grandkids.