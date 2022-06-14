10 last-minute Father's Day gifts that'll arrive in time — all $30 and under

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Indulge his carnivorous tendencies with these meat claws, on sale for $14. (Photo: Amazon)

Good news: You still have time to shop Father's Day gifts. Bad news: With supply chain issues still wreaking havoc, this puts your estimated delivery in limbo. Thankfully, Amazon is here to help in the eleventh hour and save you some money in the process.

After a quick browse through the mega-site's massive inventory, we found 10 great Father's Day gifts any dad would be delighted to receive. As an added bonus, they're all under $30! So, you can put together a bundle of gifts for dad without breaking the bank.

The only way you can guarantee on-time delivery is by signing up for Amazon Prime. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).

Scroll on to shop our top picks for dear old dad.

Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds

Who needs AirPods when you can score a comparable pair for $22? (Photo: Amazon)

These super-popular Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds are on sale now for just $22 with the on-page coupon, down from $40. They deliver powerful bass, a mellow midrange and clear treble. They're waterproof and sweat-proof, so Pops can use them at the gym or beach.

"I was thoroughly impressed with the Tozo T10," wrote one satisfied customer. "The packaging was incredible, the build quality is top notch, and an amazing set of features for the price even if the price was twice as high. Wireless charging, IPX8 waterproofing, high quality 8mm sound driver, and bluetooth v5.0 are just a few of the high end features the T10's have to offer...All in all for the price I could not find a better earbud on the market."

$22 with coupon $40 at Amazon

Travando Men's Slim Wallet

Dad can fit so much inside. (Photo: Amazon)

There are so many reasons this wallet is perfect for the minimalist father figure in your life. For starters, it has 62,000+ fans. It features an RFID-protected lining to keep his credit cards free from from being scanned by a criminal. It's slim and compact (4.5 x 3.1 x 0.6 inches), so dad can easily slip it in his back pocket.

"This is probably my favorite wallet I've ever bought. I love the durability, quality, and it has room for everything! Love it!" reports an Amazon shopper.

$23 with coupon $30 at Amazon

Bear Paws Meat Claws

These make pulling apart meats so simple. (Photo: Amazon)

A No. 1 bestseller, this set of claws make a great gift for the grill master in your life. (Hint: They also double as salad tossers!) He can use them to lift, shred and pull his meat of choice and have it ready within minutes.

"Got these for the husband who loves to make pulled pork BBQ on the smoker or in the slow cooker. After his first use he said he was in love. They made it so much easier to handle the meat, pulling it out of the slow cooker and then shredding the meat. He said they were good and sturdy during use and they cleaned up beautifully," wrote a reviewer.

$14 $20 at Amazon

Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer

It's rare to find a meat thermometer that's this accurate, versatile and affordable. (Photo: Amazon)

The Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer will ensure Dad will never have to stress about too-rare or too-dry foods again. Just poke it into your dinner-to-be and a temperature reads out in three seconds. Use it for making medium-rare steaks, properly cooked poultry or satisfyingly seared salmon. Not only that, Pops can also use the Kizen to test frying oil, gauge the done-ness of casseroles, desserts and more, without the guesswork.

"The thermometer is very easy to use. It comes with a temperature cheat sheet! Something I liked was the length of the probe- not close enough to the heat to burn yourself," wrote a fan who owns two of them.

$13 with coupon $20 at Amazon

Cuisinart CCG-190 Portable Charcoal Grill

A non-negotiable for his next camping trip. (Photo: Amazon)

If he doesn't have a ton of outdoor space (or could use a secondary, smaller grill for camping), this is the one for Dad. Down to just $25, it's portable enough to keep it in the trunk for tailgating, plus a dual venting system ensures he'll have ultimate temperature control. With over 9,000 five-star reviews, it's no wonder it's an Amazon No. 1 bestseller!

Reports a buyer: "We can cook 4 steaks in 30 min. It’s so portable, lightweight, but sturdy, we absolutely love it and used it 4 times so far. Clips to secure the lid help on a windy day. This is great, I recommend it. So easy to store as it is so small!"

$25 $40 at Amazon

Vinsguir Ab Roller Wheel

Help dad keep his new year goals going strong six months into 2022. (Photo: Amazon)

This ab roller offers extra support and stability thanks to its slightly larger size than typical models. Equipped with a pad, Dad can work his abdominals, hip flexors, back muscles and so much more without straining his knees. It has a weight capacity of 480 pounds, too.

"This product was tough to start, but it really made a difference. I recommend a few Youtube videos on how to use this type of equipment correctly. I think people will be pleased with the outcome. Just give it time and start slow," said one of the 11,000+ reviews.

$26 $30 at Amazon

Pavilia Toiletry Bag

Perfect for the on-the-go dad. (Photo: Amazon)

This toiletry bag stores it all, from his favorite skincare products to cologne. It's strong, sturdy, roomy and looks great sitting on top of a sink.

"Bought this for my hubby. He LOVES it and says it helps him keep his stuff organized when he's traveling. It's the perfect size. Not too big, not too small. This from a manly man who usually doesn't care about things like this," raved a customer.

$20 at Amazon

Hydro Flask Mug

You just changed his morning routine for the better. (Photo: Amazon)

Thanks to TempShield double-wall vacuum insulation, this state-of-the-art device maintains temperature for hours, allowing Dad to drink his morning coffee at the same heat level he brewed it at hours before. It's also dishwasher-safe and made of non-toxic material.

"I am only slightly exaggerating when I say this mug is life changing. I LOVE this product. After years of searching for a mug that will keep my coffee hot and be comfortable to use, I have found my mug. In addition to being gratifying to hold, ergonomically engineered and pleasant to drink from, this killer mug keeps my coffee hot for hours. Yes, hours!" wrote a fan.

$30 at Amazon

Beard Kit for Men

A subtle way to get him to trim that unruly facial hair. (Photo: Amazon)

This beard kit is the holy grail of personal hygiene. It comes with a brush, comb, growth oil, balms and more — The perfect gift for anyone whose iconic facial hair deserves some TLC.

"Very nice for its price. Will also last a good amount of time. I enjoyed the scent of the oils. And I noticed my beard got softer within a few days," reports a customer.

$14 with coupon $34 at Amazon

Ticent Ice Cube Trays

Now dad can get bar quality ice cubes from home. (Photo: Amazon)

These soft molds make removing ice for his favorite drink a breeze. The set of two comes with one sphere and one square tray and they're easy to clean and safe to put in the dishwasher.

"Wanted to make small batches of designer ice cubes for home cocktail parties and these were perfect! If you want the cubes crystal clear - use distilled water," shares a knowledgeable commenter.

$13 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

