The Last-Minute Fall Dress Deals to Shop at Amazon’s Outlet During October Prime Day

Find everything from casual sweater dresses to elegant wedding guest dresses—$50 and under.

Amazon’s October Prime Day is almost coming to a close—but not just yet. Take this as your last chance to score steep discounts on stylish fall dresses at Prime Day-level prices now.

Fall maxi dresses, pretty cocktail numbers, and wedding guest options are all marked down for Prime Big Deal Days. However, these popular picks with stellar on-sale prices can only be found within Amazon’s Outlet storefront. You’ll find gorgeous fall dresses for both casual days and big holiday events—all $50 and under. Just keep in mind that the massive Prime Day sale ends at midnight PT tonight, so snap ‘em up while prices are this cheap, up to 63 percent off.

Best Amazon Prime Day Outlet Deals

Amoretu Tunic V-Neck Flowy Swing Dress

Amazon

$53

$33

Buy on Amazon

With the weather still in its transitional phase, shopping for flowy shift dresses like this best-selling tunic option from Amoretu is a wise decision. The popular dress has a pretty V-neckline, a ruffled hem, and elastic-trimmed long sleeves that keep arms covered on slightly chilly fall days. While the dress is casual, it’s also cute enough for working in-office or a nice dinner out. Plus, this fashion piece comes in both long-sleeved and short-sleeved options as well as 42 colors and styles.

VamJump Wrap Tie-Waist Sweater Dress

Amazon

$43

$23

Buy on Amazon

Sweater dresses are also on the rise, and this elevated tie-waist dress is one to have on your radar. It has a flattering wrap design and fabric belt detail that accentuates curves in all the right places. The dress also has a put-together appearance since it has a stretchy, yet fitted feel, unlike more casual oversized options. While it has a pretty V-neckline in the front, it’s a party in the back with a classy exposed cutout. The sweater dress is available in 14 solid colors, including autumnal options like ruby, brown, ginger, and apricot.

Anrabess Deep V-Neck Evening Maxi Dress

Amazon

$71

$53

Buy on Amazon

Fall weddings are coming up fast, so if you’re still looking for the perfect wedding guest dress, you’ve got to consider this shopper-loved pick. It currently has more than 1,400 five-star ratings from shoppers who confirm the maxi dress is comfortable, lightweight, flowy, and flattering. The long-sleeved dress has an elegant look with the ruched detailing, high-slit design, and drape-like skirt. You can also score this dress in short and long-sleeved options, and get it in 22 colors, including apricot, army green, navy blue, and more.

Want to see what other must-see Amazon Outlet deals are on sale during fall Prime Day? Take a look at the list below for the best deals happening for day two.

Blencot Floral Long-Sleeved Evening Cocktail Maxi Dress

Amazon

$80

$50

Buy on Amazon

V Fashion Floral Button Maxi Dress

Amazon

$20

$14

Buy on Amazon

Ouges Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Tie Back Dress

Amazon

$27

$10

Buy on Amazon

Cosonsen Long-Sleeved Tie-Waist Ruffle Mini Swing Dress

Amazon

$53

$40

Buy on Amazon

Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress

Amazon

$21

$16

Buy on Amazon

Grecerelle Casual Long-Sleeved Wrap Dress

Amazon

$46

$32

Buy on Amazon

Mascomoda Boho Swiss Dot Ruffle Maxi Dress

Amazon

$53

$37

Buy on Amazon

Longyuan Long-Sleeved Casual Swing Dress with Pockets

Amazon

$46

$34

Buy on Amazon

Naggoo Long-Sleeved Wrap Ruffle Mini Dress with Belt

Amazon

$37

$20

Buy on Amazon

PrettyGarden Lantern-Sleeve Knit Cocktail Dress

Amazon

$48

$34

Buy on Amazon

Lamilus Ruffle-Sleeve V-Neck Button Swing Party Dress

Amazon

$40

$31

Buy on Amazon

Mslg Elegant Lace Long-Sleeved Cocktail Wedding Guest Dress

Amazon

$60

$30

Buy on Amazon

