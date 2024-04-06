Last dinner on the Titanic, re-created at the Williamsburg Inn

Cream of barley soup, sauté of chicken lyonnaise and pâté de foie gras were among the offerings in the 11-course meal served to about 330 first-class passengers aboard the Titanic on April 14, 1912.

The British ocean liner was on a four-day maiden voyage to New York from Southampton, England, with about 2,200 people aboard. Before midnight, it hit an iceberg in the North Atlantic. At 2:20 a.m., it sank, one of the most famous maritime disasters in history.

Julianne “Juli” Gutierrez, executive chef at the Williamsburg Inn, and her team will re-create the last meal served to first-class passengers at the Rockefeller Room on Friday. To plan her 11-course dinner, with wine, she consulted a book, “Last Dinner on the Titanic: Menus and Recipes From the Great Liner” by Rick Archbold and Dana McCauley.

“I thought it would be a fun way to rework old traditional recipes and elevate them with modern techniques,” Gutierrez said last year, after a similar dinner was canceled.

People, however, were interested in this year’s. Tickets, $265 per person, have sold out.

The Titanic had about 60 chefs, who cranked out more than 6,000 meals a day, according to history.com. The Titanic stored most of its food, including 75,000 pounds of meat, 40,000 eggs and 1,500 gallons of milk, in the stern. It had separate chilled compartments for meats, cheeses, flowers and other provisions.

Dinner, served from 7 to 8:15 p.m. in the first-class dining saloon (Deck D), lasted four to five hours and consisted of up to 13 courses with wine.

The first- and second-class passenger meals were prepared in the same kitchen and had similar menus. Second-class passengers’ choices included baked halibut, curried chicken and ice cream on their last night. Third class had items such as rice soup, roast beef and plum pudding.

Gutierrez followed the original first-class menu from the book, but it didn’t detail the courses. It mentioned lamb, beef and duck and a list of side dishes. She put items together to make the courses. The fifth course, for example, is the Elysian Fields lamb loin with château potatoes and spring pea timbale. The sixth course is filets mignons Lili, potatoes Anna and black truffle. The eighth is Calvados-glazed roasted duck and braised apple.

Gutierrez will prepare the oysters à la Russe the way chefs did on the Titanic, with vodka, horseradish and chives.

The Rockefeller’s third course is a slow poached Loch Duart salmon; on the Titanic, it was a poached salmon with mousseline sauce.

“The salmon’s going to be pretty close,” she said.

The fourth course is Gutierrez’s take on the Titanic’s vegetable marrow farci. Marrow, similar to zucchini, is native to England. She plans to make basil risotto stuffed in baby zucchini.

First-class passengers also had the option of dining at the À la Carte Restaurant and Café Parisien, whose menu was extensive. The Verandah Café was another alternative, but it served only light refreshments. Passengers could have coffee and cigars after an elaborate meal in the dining saloon. Gutiérrez instead will provide miniature coffee éclairs and cigar-shaped cakes for diners to take home.

The Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. Of the 2,200 aboard, about 1,500 people died. Among the survivors: most of the first-class passengers, and Charles Joughin, chief baker.

Details, bit.ly/TitanicDinnerCWR

Rekaya Gibson, 757-295-8809, rekaya.gibson@virginiamedia.com; on X, @gibsonrekaya