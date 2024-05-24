Last chance to pick up State Fair fan favorite “Son’s-sational” Cinnamon Rolls

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – A popular state fair vendor is back in Greenbrier County – but only for the next several days.

Son’s-Sational Cinnamon Rolls are officially back in Lewisburg until this Sunday, May 26th, 2024.

Best known for their giant cinnamon rolls, the business has attracted quite the fan base across West Virginia and neighboring states.

Co-owner Raymond Naeyaert said next year will be the 40th anniversary of the business.

He said his love for the sweet treat goes all the way back to his own Dad.

He started the business in 1985. He’s always been focused on the quality and really making something to the best of your ability Raymond Naeyaert, Co-owner of Son’s-Sational Cinnamon Rolls

With summer around the corner and the State Fair of West Virginia not too far behind, Raymond said the next few months will be busy for the business.

Both he and his brother welcome all to come out and try the delicious treat.

