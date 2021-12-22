Last call! W+ members can still get these fan-favorites shipped in time for Christmas

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Choose from any one of these nearly no-fail gifts. (Photo: Walmart)

Still on the hunt for the perfect gift? We get it! Sometimes it can feel like the big day sneaks up on us before we're ready. Luckily, W+ subscribers can get their hands on last-minute finds in a flash (well, just about). Order by 2pm on December 23 and get 2-day shipping to arrive just in the nick of time.

Not yet a Walmart+ member? Sign up for a free 15-day trial, but take a quick three-question survey and they'll add on two more weeks for a solid 30 days of use. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Here are five fan-favorites that are still available (and on sale!):

They'll hardly ever have to lift a finger. (Photo: Walmart)

With this sale, you can save the most on the machine that does the most. Walmart is offering 58 percent off the iHome AutoVac Nova Self Empty robot. This machine doesn't just vacuum; its laser-based navigation system maps and learns your home to perform precision vacuuming and mopping. Best of all, its auto-emptying base means less work and fewer trips to the trash.

"This iHome AutoVac Nova is spectacular," one five-star reviewer shared. "It has completely changed my life. Messes are constant with three small kids and a large dog. This vacuum not only cleans the crumbs and fur, it collects the dust as well. I set a schedule, and it does what it needs to."

$249 $599 at Walmart

Chop food like a Ninja. (Photo: Walmart)

Right now, a top-rated 1000 Watt Ninja professional blender mixer is just $69 at Walmart. It’s been known that a Ninja with this kind of power is just as good (if not better) than a $350 Vitamix, making this an amazing deal you'll want to take advantage of.

The 72-ounce professional blender comes with “total crushing technology,” which promises to pulverize anything you put inside, whether it be ice, veggies, fruits or nuts. The blender includes three different speeds plus a pulse setting, ensuring that ingredients combine into the exact texture you want.

Shoppers love the blender, saying the affordable option still gives professional, smooth results. “The Ninja rocks," a happy customer said. "I purchased a cheaper blender before this one and returned it. The Ninja will power through frozen bananas like a boss. I can walk away from it while it is turning my frozen items into a smoothie and it stays put. And, it holds a lot in the large pitcher."

$69 $79 at Walmart

They'll get hyped over this hybrid model. (Photo: Walmart)

When it comes to coffee, that coveted morning brew isn’t necessarily a one-cup-fits-all type of situation. Enter the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker ($79). This powerhouse just about guarantees good mornings. Why? It offers options. You can brew a carafe or a single cup, using either your favorite grounds or K-cup pods. Need it to go? It fits travel mugs up to 7 inches high.

And if you’re brewing a carafe and just can’t wait for your caffeine kick, simply pause the machine to sneak in a cup. No need to fill multiple water chambers either: the 60-ounce reservoir is shared between the single serve and carafe for a blissfully simple way to fuel up. Thanks to this dynamic duo, customers just can’t get enough:

“The epitome of convenience,” says a fan. “I've recently been drinking more coffee since I've been forgoing sodas, and now I've definitely upped my coffee game with this Keurig. I like my Donut Shop flavor in the morning and my Green Mountain in the evenings, but now I can even brew grounds. How great is that?! I tried the Green Mountain Columbia Select and have decided that's my new weekend brew. Of course, there's always single cup hot chocolate too. Any serving size you might want at the touch of a finger. It also looks nice, is easy to wipe down, and doesn't take up as much counter space as I had expected. Definitely recommend.”

$79 $100 at Walmart

This will save them tons of prep time in the kitchen. (Photo: Walmart)

This KitchenAid 7-cup food processor boasts a “one-click, twist-free bowl assembly and a latched lid.” That means that you simply pop the bowl off the body of the machine to scoop out the salsa, peanut butter, shredded cheese or guacamole that you’ve whipped up inside (to name just a few of the dishes this nearly all-in-one appliance covers), give it a quick rinse in the sink without worrying about the blades, snap it back into place and latch the lid on top.

"Only two attachments, but one is reversible, so it serves as a 2-in-1. It is quiet and easy to clean," shares one five-star reviewer. Another reports, "The unit itself is small enough to fit in a cupboard but mine never seems to stay put away for very long."

$64 $90 at Walmart

This vacuum totally sucks. (Photo: Walmart)

If you've got a big house or one inhabited by sneeze-prone allergy sufferers, the Shark Lift Away upright removes all of those teensy weensy dust mites, dirt particles and allergens in a snap. The Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology and a HEPA filter trap 99.9% of dust and allergens inside the machine, so all you have to do is empty out the extra large debris chamber and kiss those nasty particles goodbye for good.

This vacuum features swivel steering so you can easily maneuver around furniture, and a specially designed crevice tool to help you get into all of those pesky dust-collecting corners. One pleased purchaser describes her experience: "I vacuumed my carpet first with my old one and then went over it with this one and I could not believe what was left on my carpet form my previous vacuum." Another shares, "My favorite part is the power! The suction is great and leaves nothing behind."

$99 $199 at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

