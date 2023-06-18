This 'godsend' laser hair-removal tool is $70 — a smooth 65% off — at Amazon right now

Something we can all agree on: Unwanted body hair is frustrating. Sure, you can wax and shave regularly, but who has time for all that? That's why a growing number of people are turning to intense pulse light (IPL) laser hair removal. This technology zaps unwanted hairs permanently, saving you a ton of time, money and aggravation. You can have this procedure done in a salon, but it's going to cost you. Here's a better option: Amazon is holding a one-day sale on the popular XSoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal Device — it's 65% off 'til midnight.

Amazon XSoul At-Home IPL Hair Remover $70 $200 Save $130 It comes with a pair of shades to protect you from its hair-zapping rays — and so you can look your very coolest while sporting those smooth gams. $70 at Amazon

The XSoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal Device uses professional-grade "intense pulsed light" technology to zap hair and break the cycle of regrowth. Use it on your legs, your armpits ... anyplace, really. Flip between five power levels (start at level one and work your way up) to get the removal oomph you're after. The XSoul is a pleasure to grip — your hand won't cramp up while you get down to business.

You can even choose between a continuously flashing auto mode for spots like your bikini line, upper lip, chin, face and armpits, or a single-flash manual mode for more sparsely hairy areas like your back, chest, stomach, arms and legs. According the brand, "Treated hairs naturally fall out over the course of a few days to 1–2 weeks." Impressive!

Get ready for smoother skin — at a sweet discount. (Flawless tan not included.) (Photo: Amazon)

The XSoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal Device has over 6,600 five-star fans who rave about how well it works. "Money well spent!" said one bald-faced fan. "This is by far the best product I have used. ...I noticed an immediate [decrease] in growth of my hair. As a woman, having hair on my chin is horrible and very hard to maintain. I did not have the regular whiskers — I had the thick, dark hair that has gotten worse since my second child. I’m so happy to have found this product and feel a whole lot more confident about myself."

A fellow happy customer called this tool "a godsend," adding, "I have only used it three times so far and have no growth on my legs and a little growth on my armpits and bikini area. ... Honestly, it’s already paid for itself after only three uses."

Why not make it a family affair?! "I have been using this on my wife's legs," reports a shopper. "First off, you don't see results until four weeks into the treatment. And my wife's leg hair is pretty thick and it grows back daily. By four weeks my wife's leg hair took 2-3 days to grow back, and during those days it was baby butt smooth..." The reviewer later wrote an update: "We have been using this for a few months to a year now. It's been awesome. ... Anyway, my wife has stopped growing hair almost completely."

Take it from this happy reviewer: "Are you tired of the excessive peach 'fuzz'? Well, no worries, Sasquatch — this device ... has worked wonders. I had to brag about it..."

Our advice? Grab this at-home hair removal device at a serious discount while you can.

Amazon XSoul At-Home IPL Hair Remover $70 $200 Save $130 with coupon This hair-removal device uses professional-grade IPL technology to break the cycle of hair regrowth to create permanent hair reduction. Save $130 with coupon $70 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

DMoose Calf Stretcher & Foot Stretcher $12 $25 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

XSoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal $70 $200 Save $130 with coupon See at Amazon

Australian Gold Spray Gel Sunscreen w/ Instant Bronzer SPF 30 $7 $18 Save $11 with coupon See at Amazon

Bitvae Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush $16 $40 Save $24 with coupon See at Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Eye Cream $17 $28 Save $11 See at Amazon

Loveps Ionic Hair Dryer with Diffuser $32 $50 Save $18 See at Amazon

Style

Hanes Women's Wireless Bra $13 $16 Save $3 See at Amazon

Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag $16 $24 Save $8 See at Amazon

Anrabess Casual Summer Solid Maxi Dress $37 $53 Save $16 See at Amazon

PrettyGarden Women’s Casual Halter Neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress $26 $46 Save $20 See at Amazon