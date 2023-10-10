This Laser Hair Removal Device Is 58% Off For Prime Day 2.0



Unfortunately, warm weather doesn't stick around year-long. However, the colder months offer the *perf* opportunity to work on achieving smooth, summer-ready skin (unless you prefer keeping body hair, of course!). Enter laser hair removal devices, the convenient at-home treatment that helps you achieve that silky-smooth look.



IPL laser hair removal devices are kinda amazing—the tools use a light treatment to permanently disable or destroy hair follicles, leading to less or no hair growth in the area you treat. They're pretty easy to use and you can usually start seeing results in just a few weeks. Plus, a single purchase of an IPL device you can use over and over again is way cheaper than any visit to the salon.

If you don't already have one, now is the perfect time to invest, especially since a bunch of laser hair removal devices are discounted for Prime Big Deal Days. Some are even going for 58 percent off.

You probs don't need a reminder why Prime Big Deal Days is amazing, but I'll give you one anyway. The two day-long event, which hits on October 10 and 11 this year, is usually home to tons of deals on everything from Apple products to treadmill deals. To shop the sale, you have to be a part of Amazon Prime, which costs $139 a year or $15 a month. If you're not, you can take advantage of their 30-day trial to get in on the goods, and it's never too early to set yourself up for the next time Prime Big Deal Days rolls around again.

See below for the best Prime Big Deal Days laser hair removal device deals.

3-N-1 IPL Device

Another Amazon bestseller, the Amzgirl IPL device provides great results at a more affordable price. If you're new to the IPL world, this makes a great beginner's tool. Reviewers say it's painless, usable on all parts of the body, and achieves permanently smooth skin after just eight weeks.

3-N-1 IPL Device

IPL Hair Remover Device

With this device, you can complete a full-body hair removal treatment in just 10 minutes. Its major 4.0 cm flash window efficiently covers large areas of skin, making the entire removal process both speedy and dependable—literally no hair is left untouched. Plus, it has over 999,999 flashes, guaranteeing years of use and pretty significant savings compared to in-office treatments.

IPL Hair Remover Device

IPL Laser Hair Removal Device

Looking for salon-quality results at home? You've found it with Artolf's hair removal device. Its effectiveness is all thanks to its science-backed design—it packs a punch with 19.35J of energy, reaching those hair follicles directly and keeping unwanted hair at bay. Plus, it offers nine intensity levels to personalize your experience for the absolute best results in the hair removal game.



IPL Laser Hair Removal Device

Laser Hair Removal Device With Ice Cooling Care

With the ability to flash nearly a million times before the battery dies on you, the Yachyee IPL device is perfect for those that want to laser their entire body. The device also cools skin while removing hair, making the process a lot more tolerable. It has nine levels of intensity for all variations of skin sensitivity, too.

Laser Hair Removal Device With Ice Cooling Care

Laser Hair Removal Device

Laser hair removal is generally not painful, but some people may feel a mild pinch. However, with Amotao's device, you can say goodbye to any discomfort. It comes fitted with a built-in cooling system that maintains a nice 50-degree temperature on your skin while delivering pulsed light. This cooling feature promises a completely painless experience, no matter where you use it— whether it's the swimsuit line, upper lip, chin, face, armpits, chest, stomach, arms, or legs.



Laser Hair Removal Device

Laser Hair Removal Device

Another device with cooling technology, this one from Innza also features nine different energy levels, which adapt to the different areas of your skin as well as different hair growth speeds, giving you a much more precise treatment. It's so powerful, the brand claims that you will see 97 percent less hair growth in just 12 weeks. Plus, it's touchscreen, so it's a bit fancier if you're looking for something luxe.

Laser Hair Removal Device

IPL Hair Remover Device

This Auyukoi IPL device is FDA-cleared and, for your comfort, is designed with cooling technology. This option is able to cover a larger amount of surface area, so it's appropriate for places like your legs and arms. Plus, you can choose between five different energy levels.

IPL Hair Remover Device

Laser Hair Removal Device

This device is a slight upgrade from the other Innza device featured on this list. While the previous one has 500,000 flashes, this one boasts 999,999 flashes, which the brand suggests can last for up to 15 years of use (though you probably won't require that many treatments after your initial one!). The laser also emits light with a 500 nm wavelength, interrupting the hair growth cycle with just a single zap.

Laser Hair Removal Device

What are the dates for Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon's second biggest sale of the year, runs from Tuesday, October 10 through Wednesday, October 11. During the event, you'll be able to save on everything from fall home decorations to clothing.

Who can participate in Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

The deals before Prime Big Deal Prime Day are only available for those who have an Amazon Prime account. However, if you're not a Prime member yet, you can opt in to a 30-day free trial. The subscription only costs $15 per month (plus tax), but it grants you access to free two-day shipping and Amazon Prime Video.

Shop more great deals

