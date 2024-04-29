Las Vegas has the ‘top’ brunch restaurant in America, according to Yelp

Michael Bartiromo
·2 min read

(NEXSTAR) – Unlike some other Mother’s Day gestures — e.g., buying mom flowers or a new bathrobe — taking your mother out to brunch is a gift for the both of you.

Picture it: You and mom, out for a fancy brunch, sharing endless laughs over endless mimosas. Just gabbing and gossiping away, stopping only to gobble down Belgian waffles or eggs Benedict.

It’s a lovely way to spend the day — but you’d better secure a table at a nice spot, lest you and mom find yourselves eating Eggo waffles and drinking vodka-spiked Tang over your sink.

To help with your search, the analysts at Yelp have ranked the 100 top-reviewed brunch restaurants on the platform. This year, eateries in 30 states made the list, though some states have far more restaurant representation than others.

California, as usual, had the most entries on Yelp’s ranking with 15, three of which made the top 10. Florida followed with 11 entries, and Texas trailed close behind with nine entries total.

The top spot, however, was reserved for Toasted Gastrobrunch, a Las Vegas restaurant with hundreds of glowing reviews.

“Everything was great, service was perfect and the menu was decently priced,” one recent Yelp reviewer wrote. “Can’t wait to go back to sample some of their other menu offerings!”

Looking for other places to get day-drunk and chit-chat with mom? Take a look at the top 25 restaurants on Yelp’s 2024 rankings, then visit Yelp.com for the full list.

  1. Toasted Gastrobrunch – Las Vegas, Nevada

  2. Immigrant Son Caffè – Ventura, California

  3. Bryn Mawr Breakfast Club – Chicago, Illinois

  4. Cafe Kacao – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

  5. Comfort Cafe – San Antonio, Texas

  6. The Blue Door Cafe & Bakery – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

  7. Over Easy – Kailua, Oahu, Hawaii

  8. Breezy – San Juan Capistrano, California

  9. Psomi – Tampa, Florida

  10. Mr. East Kitchen – San Francisco, California

  11. Drift – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

  12. Lucy’s – Grand Rapids, Michigan

  13. Screen Door Pearl District – Portland, Oregon

  14. Toast Murrieta – Murrieta, California

  15. The Collins Quarter – Savannah, Georgia

  16. Chocobar Cortes – South Bronx, New York

  17. George Bistro + Bar – Pensacola, Florida

  18. Werewolf – San Diego, California

  19. Sweet E’s Cafe – Honolulu, Hawaii

  20. Sugar and Scribe – La Jolla, California

  21. R House Wynwood – Miami, Florida

  22. The Aussie Grind – Frisco, Texas

  23. Mom’s Kitchen & Bar – New York, New York

  24. PK’s Roosevelt Room – St. Augustine, Florida

  25. Paperboy – Austin, Texas

In compiling this year’s list, Yelp’s team limited its rankings to businesses in its Breakfast & Brunch category, concentrating on user-generated reviews that frequently mentioned “brunch” and “Mother’s Day.” The eateries were then ranked based on several factors, including their ratings and volume of reviews over the last three years.

The full list of Yelp’s “Top 100 Brunch Spots,” along with a map of their locations throughout the U.S., can be found at Yelp.com.

