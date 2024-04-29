Las Vegas has the ‘top’ brunch restaurant in America, according to Yelp
(NEXSTAR) – Unlike some other Mother’s Day gestures — e.g., buying mom flowers or a new bathrobe — taking your mother out to brunch is a gift for the both of you.
Picture it: You and mom, out for a fancy brunch, sharing endless laughs over endless mimosas. Just gabbing and gossiping away, stopping only to gobble down Belgian waffles or eggs Benedict.
It’s a lovely way to spend the day — but you’d better secure a table at a nice spot, lest you and mom find yourselves eating Eggo waffles and drinking vodka-spiked Tang over your sink.
To help with your search, the analysts at Yelp have ranked the 100 top-reviewed brunch restaurants on the platform. This year, eateries in 30 states made the list, though some states have far more restaurant representation than others.
California, as usual, had the most entries on Yelp’s ranking with 15, three of which made the top 10. Florida followed with 11 entries, and Texas trailed close behind with nine entries total.
The top spot, however, was reserved for Toasted Gastrobrunch, a Las Vegas restaurant with hundreds of glowing reviews.
“Everything was great, service was perfect and the menu was decently priced,” one recent Yelp reviewer wrote. “Can’t wait to go back to sample some of their other menu offerings!”
Looking for other places to get day-drunk and chit-chat with mom? Take a look at the top 25 restaurants on Yelp’s 2024 rankings, then visit Yelp.com for the full list.
Toasted Gastrobrunch – Las Vegas, Nevada
Immigrant Son Caffè – Ventura, California
Bryn Mawr Breakfast Club – Chicago, Illinois
Cafe Kacao – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Comfort Cafe – San Antonio, Texas
The Blue Door Cafe & Bakery – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
Over Easy – Kailua, Oahu, Hawaii
Breezy – San Juan Capistrano, California
Psomi – Tampa, Florida
Mr. East Kitchen – San Francisco, California
Drift – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Lucy’s – Grand Rapids, Michigan
Screen Door Pearl District – Portland, Oregon
Toast Murrieta – Murrieta, California
The Collins Quarter – Savannah, Georgia
Chocobar Cortes – South Bronx, New York
George Bistro + Bar – Pensacola, Florida
Werewolf – San Diego, California
Sweet E’s Cafe – Honolulu, Hawaii
Sugar and Scribe – La Jolla, California
R House Wynwood – Miami, Florida
The Aussie Grind – Frisco, Texas
Mom’s Kitchen & Bar – New York, New York
PK’s Roosevelt Room – St. Augustine, Florida
Paperboy – Austin, Texas
In compiling this year’s list, Yelp’s team limited its rankings to businesses in its Breakfast & Brunch category, concentrating on user-generated reviews that frequently mentioned “brunch” and “Mother’s Day.” The eateries were then ranked based on several factors, including their ratings and volume of reviews over the last three years.
The full list of Yelp’s “Top 100 Brunch Spots,” along with a map of their locations throughout the U.S., can be found at Yelp.com.
