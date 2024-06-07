Las Vegas shelter seeks foster families for puppies abandoned on sidewalk

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Four puppies were rescued after being abandoned on a Las Vegas sidewalk amid triple-digit temperatures earlier in the week, according to The Animal Foundation.

The puppies were found on Sunday around 12:20 p.m. near the 5600 block of Solimar Lane near Craig Road and Decatur Boulevard, according to the City of Las Vegas Animal Protection Services. The puppies which were described as two gray females, one gray male, and one tan and white male, were found inside a blue bucket.

Animal Protections Services brought them to the shelter for immediate care. All four puppies were four months old and found in a bucket and suffered from severe manage, with bleeding skin, hair loss, and open sores, the shelter stated.

Mange is an irritating skin condition caused by microscopic mites that infest the skin. All four puppies are responding well to treatment according to the shelter.

None of the puppies were found with collars or microchips, as a result, the shelter named them Aramis, Constance, Athos, and Milday.

The shelter stated that the puppies now need foster homes to continue their ongoing care. Those interested in fostering one of the puppies can email the shelter and include the pups litter number, A1322258. Those interested in donating can do so by clicking HERE.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.