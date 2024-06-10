How Las Vegas residents can learn more about buying a home during National Homeownership Month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — June is National Homeownership Month which is dedicated to the power of owning a home and some of the advantages that come with it include building community, equity and generational wealth. However, many Nevadans are hesitant to start to homebuying process.

A new survey, by homebuilder KB Home and The Harris Poll shows that four out of five American adults believe owning a home is an essential milestone in life. They cited multiple reasons to own including privacy, a place to make memories and long-term financial benefits.

“For many people, the home becomes their most valuable asset. The equity that they build over time becomes a substantial part of their wealth,” Aaron Hirschi, KB Home Division President and Regional General Manager, said. “So, paying a mortgage payment into something that actually will build value and equity over time will end up being a much better investment than throwing it away to rent.”

Despite a desire to buy, many homeowner hopefuls lack a basic understanding of the homebuying and financing process and rely on myths to fuel their fear. According to the survey, only one in three people know key facts about financing a home, including that a minimum down payment of 20% is not required or that one can qualify for a mortgage with a credit score in the 500s.

The survey also revealed that more than half of people believe that mortgage rates are at an all-time high, but the highest rate on record was in 1981 when a 30-year fixed rate peaked at 18.6%.

KB Home is offering a Homebuying 101 class on Saturday, June 5 at 12 p.m. It will take place at its design studio on Badura Avenue and Jones Boulevard in the southwest valley.

For more information visit KB Home’s

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.