Las Vegas’ Red-Hot Real Estate Market Will Welcome Cello Tower

Las Vegas is one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S., with record-breaking home prices, impressive new luxury developments, and a plethora of high-octane experiences.

The warm weather, low property taxes, and lack of state income tax are certainly a draw for homebuyers. And, as more high-end hotels and trendy restaurants move into the city’s buzzing scene, more homebuyers are lured to the unique lifestyle that Las Vegas offers. Tax benefits aside, this includes myriad outdoor pursuits, like hiking and biking, world-class entertainment, and Michelin-starred restaurants. There’s also plenty of space compared to more densely populated cities.

More from Robb Report

Not just that, but the growing number of architecturally significant residences and developments are turning Las Vegas from a rowdy party vacation destination into a sophisticated design landscape for luxury buyers hoping to plant roots in, or around, Sin City. Indeed, in the first half of 2023, Las Vegas recorded its highest number of new-home sales priced at $1 million and above, according to Las Vegas-based Home Builders Research.

A living room in one of the eight penthouses at Cello Tower.

Parts of Las Vegas’ downtown area were previously undeveloped and crime-ridden, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. But over the last couple decades the area has been revitalized with projects like the Frank Gehry-designed Cleveland Clinic and the Smith Center for the Performing Arts. Continuing with the area’s transformation, the master-planned Symphony Park community is currently being developed on 61 acres by Red Ridge Development.

Cello Tower is located within Origin at Symphony Park and is the first residential-only high-rise building in Las Vegas in over a decade. The 32-story structure, set to become a new staple in the Las Vegas skyline, will have 240 residences, including eight penthouses, and 40,000 square feet of residential amenities.

Residences will feature oversized floor plans, spacious great rooms, 10-foot ceilings, and views of the skyline and mountains. The chef’s kitchens will include large waterfall islands, custom millwork, and state-of-the-art appliances. As for the finishes and decor, the textures and colors will reflect the natural environment, with rich hues inspired by the desert landscape and textural features like smooth eucalyptus wood cabinets and deep-toned smoked oak floors.

A rendering of a kitchen in one of the penthouses.

The penthouses, found on the top two floors of the tower, will feature full-corner exposures, floor-to-ceiling windows, and 12- to 14-foot ceilings, while the residential amenities spread across three floors are to include a residents’ lounge, media room, hyper-oxygenated pool, pet spa, entertainment kitchen, park-like landscaping and barbecue areas, a health and wellness club, a cold plunge, workspaces, a golf simulator, a game room, and a cigar lounge.

Residents will have convenient access to Symphony Park’s walkable retail and dining venues, and the pedestrian-friendly district will have everything anyone needs within its confines, including an upscale grocer, parks, restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues. It is also closely connected to the Arts District and the Las Vegas Strip.

Cello Tower’s one-bedroom residences start at $700,000, while the penthouses start at $6.5 million. Cello Tower is slated for completion in 2026.

Click here for more photos of Cello Tower.

Cello Tower Origin Symphony Park Las Vegas Nevada

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.