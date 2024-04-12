LA's Hottest Rooftop Pairs Suzanne Goin's Menu With Skyline Views

The 1999 F&W Best New Chef works alongside sommelier Caroline Styne at the luxury property.

Combine a landmark Renaissance Revival building, a famed hotel designer, and a James Beard Award-winning chef, and you get the Downtown LA Proper Hotel, a vibrant 148-room boutique property in the city’s South Park District with three knockout food and beverage venues extending from the ground floor to the rooftop.

The hotel has an air of Los Angeles sophistication with humble beginnings; designer Kelly Wearstler transformed this former YMCA outpost into luxury digs that reflect the city’s richness. That means an abundance of vibrant color accentuated by locally commissioned pieces while preserving and restoring the building’s millwork.

Add in 1999 F&W Best New Chef Suzanne Goin’s penchant for seasonal cooking, ever-changing menus, and artfully presented dishes, and you have the recipe for a place that’s not just about good design and sleep, but also about food, drinks, and stunning views.

“It’s an absolute dream to be showcased through the beautiful historic Downtown LA Proper,” says Goin, a four-time James Beard Award winner and author of two bestselling cookbooks. “Creating different ambiances and moods, as well as food styles, for the various outlets has been especially inspiring.”

What’s particularly impressive is Cara Cara, an expansive outdoor rooftop space featuring an elevated dining area with endless LA skyline views surrounded by a lushly landscaped lower lounge. We’re talking about those bubblegum pink skies that Southern California is synonymous with while sipping a One Night in Tulum, with chili and cilantro-infused tequila, lime, and coconut salt. Or a spirit-free Ginger Snap with black tea, passionfruit, ginger, and lime. On the food front, there’s an elaborate array of light bites and more substantial offerings, from Chipotle Carrot Tacos to Arroz con Mariscos with local seafood, aïoli, and Calabrian chili oil.

Downstairs, guests (and non-guests alike) can experience the old-world charm of Caldo Verde, a Californian-meets-Mediterranean concept with flavors punctuated by bold, hyper-seasonal ingredients. It’s the flagship restaurant at the Proper. Finally, there’s the delightful Dahlia, an intimate cocktail lounge with Mexican modernism and Moroccan-influenced design. Think G&Tea with Spanish gin, green tea tonic, and sage; or The Sour with single-harvest tequila, fresh juice, and egg whites.

Fellow James Beard Award winner and sommelier Caroline Styne curates the wine lists, and you'll want to toast with the backdrop upstairs, wherever you dine.

Read the original article on Food & Wine.