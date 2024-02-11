LaPointe Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear: Back-to-School Hits the Runway

Sally LaPointe took her runway guests back to school with her fall 2024 collection, showing a range of youthful and energetic styles on models who entered the venue from a branded school bus parked outside.

“The idea was back to school — so the idea of one-upping your bestie on the first day,” she explained backstage. “I remember going to school and you’d be thinking about what you were going to wear that first day. That was the biggest deal, so every single look I just wanted it to be super strong, almost like a fantasy version of what the kids would wear to school these days.”

LaPointe used several points of inspiration, including her own school looks from the ‘90s and HBO’s “Euphoria,” to create a collection that offered the right amount of fashion-forward and trendy styles created with well executed design methods.

The hero style was a sheer draped dress created in maxi and short versions in various colors. The look was simple, yet embodied an effortless cool vibe that LaPointe has proven season-to-season she has a knack for.

There were a range of textures with styles including tracksuits accented with knitted fringe, color-blocked fur coats, nylon trenchcoats and metallic knit dresses. LaPointe closed the show on a strong note with her latest denim looks — a fur-lined oversize coat and feather-embellished trousers — which helped give a mature balance next to the collection’s more party-leaning designs.

She furthered the cool girl feel by leveraging her own DIY backpacks as a teen for a collaboration with jewelry designer Chris Habana on a series of backpacks.

“Everything that I do is about the vibe, the message and the energy,” she said. “Casting my girls — they come in already knowing what that is. They know LaPointe. They know it’s this strong female, kind of bad b–ch vibe, and they love it and make it 10 times better.”

