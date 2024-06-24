Lansing could be about to get its own Hollywood style sign near downtown

LANSING — Much like the "Detroit" sign placed alongside Interstate 94 during the NFL draft, Lansing is going to see its own Hollywood-style, placemaking sign installed near Lansing Community College.

The Lansing Economic Development Corporation and the Arts Council of Greater Lansing have opened a contest for seven artists to decorate each of the 6-foot-tall letters spelling out the city's name.

The letters will go on permanent at the intersection of North Grand Avenue and East Saginaw Street near downtown.

"The project is featured along the Grand River and the Lansing River Trail, adding to the natural beauty of the area," the council said in a post on its website. "The placemaking project will be highly visible and frequently visited, acting as Lansing’s newest public art display and potential landmark."

In April, the city of Detroit installed large letters spelling out the city's name along I-94 in time for the NFL draft, hosted downtown. The sign led to praise, criticism and too many memes to count.

Detroit's seven letters were 8 foot tall on the side of eastbound I-94 between Central Street and Cecil Avenue.

The Lansing project is for any artist 13 or older who wants to create a mini mural to be featured on large letter signage spelling out “LANSING.”

"We are in search of seven different artists to each decorate an individual letter with Lansing-themed art," the council said.

The proposed artwork must have a city of Lansing/Greater Lansing area-specific theme, the contest rules say, with suggestions including the Grand River, Michigan State Capitol, downtown Lansing skyline, a depiction of Lansing’s diverse population, items representing Michigan State University and other landmarks for the city.

Artists will be able to choose which letter they would prefer to paint, and the final decision on letter choice will be made in the review process.

Each chosen artist will be paid $1,000 for each 6-foot letter completed with supplies and materials provided.

Artists need to apply by 11:59 p.m. July 12 at https://conta.cc/3VVPRrz. Arts Council and Lansing EDC staff will review submissions and notify applicants the week of July 15.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing sign contest offers $1,000 to artists who paint murals on sign