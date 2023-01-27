Over 4,500 Amazon shoppers rave about these organic cotton sheets — save 55% 'til midnight

The right pair of sheets is a crucial part of getting a good night's sleep. End up with something too scratchy or hot, and you'll be tossing and turning all night. Well, Amazon is running a one-day sale on a set of sheets that more than 4,500 shoppers rave about. They're called the Lane Linen 100% organic cotton sheets and — just for today — you can score your own queen-sized set for 55% off.

So, what's the deal with these sheets? For starters, they're made from 100% organic cotton, which feels soft and comfortable. It's also gentle on sensitive skin, so you don't have to stress about potential irritation while you're trying to sleep.

The sheets feature long cotton fibers that are durable and made to stand up to regular use and washings. Meaning, you won't need to replace these sheets anytime soon. Lane Linen's sheets are even made in a OEKO TEX Standard 100 Class 1 compliant facility, so you can feel good about resting your head on them at night.

These sheets come in a slew of pretty colors and patterns, including the eye-catching grey dot and cloud blue, along with more neutral white and grey shades.

There are so many pretty colors and patterns to choose from! (Photo: Amazon)

These sheets have nabbed more than 4,500 perfect reviews, with fans raving about everything from their softness to overall look. "Like sleeping in a cloud," shared one satisfied shopper. "These sheets are wonderful. Soft, warm, and lightweight. I usually use flannel sheets in the winter so I thought these sheets might be for summer use only. Turns out they are warm enough for winter use. I think these are the best sheets I've ever used."

A fellow fan says the sheets don't bunch up over their deep mattress. "These fit perfectly and STAY ON my very deep pillow top mattress," they said. "The bottom sheet is generously designed. They are soft and the soft rose color is very pretty."

Again, this sale is only for today.

