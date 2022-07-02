Amazon slashed prices on Landworks mulchers and other yard tools — save up to $180, today only

Your yard is calling! Time to get it into shape, at a discount. (Photo: Amazon)

It’s 4th of July weekend and that means there are about two months left to soak up summer — if your yard could use a little love, it’s not too late or too expensive to get it into shape, thanks to Amazon. Today only, it slashed prices on Landworks mulchers and other yard equipment — you can save up to $180! Whether you're making mulch for that landscaping project or you're hauling wood for winter prep, there something for whatever do-it-yourself job you have planned this summer.

Mini Wood Chipper Landworks $480 $640 at Amazon Compact and powerful, this mini wood chipper can handle branches up to three inches in diameter. It's great for gardens, home landscaping and green waste recycling.

"I cut down several trees recently and decided instead of renting a wood chipper just to buy a small one and then keep all my logs for firewood," reported one chipper shopper. "This thing so far never fails....I plan to use this now for mulching any branches I cut down during my yearly trimmings. This saves me a lot of time since I no longer need to burn branches. And the mulch looks great. Used to fill in areas around the house I am battling weeds where I landscape."

Cordless Auger Landworks $232 $360 at Amazon For boring big holes, this battery-operated auger is great for digging post holes in your yard or prepping and planting in the garden.

"It is quiet, powerful, easy to use, and although light it packs a powerful punch," shared a happy gardener. We planted a cypress tree and a pear tree. The cypress wasa snap to plant - and only a few minutes to generate a hole large enough for the root ball and surrounding mulch. The pear tree required 3 adjacent holes to accommodate the root ball and mulch, which was made much easier with the auger. Especially nice was the way the auger excavated about 2 feet of depth making planting a breeze. Great product at a great price.

Electric Utility Cart Landworks $664 $830 at Amazon This electric utility cart comes with all-terrain tires, has a towing capacity of 1,000 pounds and can work for two to five hours on one battery charge.

"My wife thought I was nuts to buy an electric cart, now it is her favorite tool that we own," an enthusiastic shopper gushed. "We live on a hillside and the our main living area is on the second floor. We heat the house with a wood burning stove which requires bringing cords of wood up to the second story. This used to be a back breaking task for a 70+ and 80+ year old couple. Now we hardly break a sweat, as the cart brings 500 pounds of firewood up a fairly steep slope. My wife has also discovered it is a great way to bring groceries, potting soil, and other heavy items up to the front deck. We highly recommend this labor-saving cart!"

Heavy Duty Wood Chipper GreatCircleUSA $520 $700 at Amazon This gas-powered chipper is great for home landscaping with a hopper for leaves and twigs and a chipper chute for branches up to three inches in diameter.

"Originally got this to chew up leaves and branches," one savvy chipper shared. "However its new primary use is now cardboard! I order a lot of stuff online (well pretty much everything) and end up with a boatload of boxes. No one around here wants the broken down cardboard for recycling and it easily fills the recycling bin even with me jumping on it. So gave the chipper/shredder a try. And hot tamale does it ever work great! Chews the boxes into a fine easily compactable mixture. Not only is it smaller it actually acts as great compost as well! Double score there!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

