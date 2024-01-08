Landscaper reveals the ideal native plants for growing on a slope to transform your yard: ‘My go-to’

Gardening can throw up a range of problems to solve. How can you ensure that what you’re growing can thrive in the local climate? Are any invasive species putting other plants at risk? Which native species would prove most beneficial to your needs?

Awkward terrain presents another conundrum; slopes make planting awkward, and water runoff during storms brings the risk of soil erosion and damage to anything growing nearby.

But one landscaper has taken to Reddit to provide their “go-to” native plants that offer slope stabilization and prevent the loss of soil in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit.

In the comments, the poster added a list of the beneficial plant varieties: “Carex pensylvanica, Rhus aromatica, Myrica pensylvanica, Comptonia peregrina, Vaccinium angustifolium.”

Thankfully, someone in the comments section was able to break it down: “Pennsylvania sedge, Fragrant sumac (‘Gro Low’), Northern bayberry, Sweetfern, Lowbush blueberry.”

With the caption “my go-to native slope stabilization palette,” the original poster also provided an image of such species planted in the garden of a gorgeous house, with the slope situated in front of a stone wall.

Photo Credit: Reddit

“Are those all at the bottom of the slope?” someone in the comments section asked. “Preventing the soil from erosion?” In a short but to-the-point response, the landscaper replied, “Yes.”

While the wall will be helpful when it comes to water runoff, the natural solution will halt the flow while absorbing the rainwater. This can avoid landslips and reinforce the ground.

“Nice, going to have to try this combo!” one Redditor said.

While helping to avoid problems associated with heavy rainfall and storms — which are likely to increase and become more intense because of global heating — a gardening project like this can bring many other benefits.

The plants will help to bring pollinators that are vital to a healthy ecosystem, while the process of putting them into your green space will provide a great way to exercise and improve your mental well-being.

But it won’t always have to be hard work. Native plants typically require less maintenance than traditional monoculture lawns, meaning you won’t have to constantly worry about upkeep or using too much water.

