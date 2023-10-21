Landscape your yard with edible plants for beautiful, delicious results | Sally Scalera

I enjoy seeing residents grow some of their own food. It can be as small as growing a tomato plant on their balcony or as big as growing five acres of fruit trees.

The amount of food grown doesn’t matter as much as the fact that they are growing something they can eat.

For those who want to maximize their efforts, it is possible to design an entire landscape with edible plants, since trees, shrubs, vines and ground covers produce edible fruits, foliage and seeds. With careful planning, edible plants can provide a year-round supply of delicious food.

I have mentioned in previous articles that vegetable gardening in Florida is different compared to other states. Here in Florida, it is much more complicated because we have two seasons, a warm season and a cool season, each with crops that have specific months when they should be planted.

The best way to grow vegetables successfully here in Florida is to refer to the Florida Vegetable Garden Guide, which can be found at edis.ifas.ufl.edu.

Some examples of warm-season vegetables typically planted in the fall and spring are tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, cantaloupe and okra. Examples of cool-season vegetables, which can be planted now through winter, are broccoli, cauliflower, kale, lettuce, mustard and cabbage.

Vegetable plants don’t have to be confined to a traditional vegetable garden, because they can be grown throughout the landscape if the light conditions are correct. For example, Bright Lights Swiss Chard is a colorful cultivar that can be grown in a sunny or partially shady location for a splash of color. Plus, you can eat it.

So don’t confine your vegetable plants to just the vegetable garden. Add them throughout your yard.

Many tropical vegetables can be grown through the hot summer months if you feel like gardening in that type of weather. Some examples of tropical vegetables are Malabar spinach, New Zealand spinach, Jerusalem artichoke, jicama and chayote. Some additional miscellaneous food crops that we can grow are sugar cane (Saccharum officinarium), Mexican Breadfruit (Monstera deliciosa) and the vanilla orchid plant (Vanilla planifolia), which produces vanilla beans.

When it comes to edible plants, plenty of herbs can be grown here, too. We have herbs that grow fine in our sandy, poor soil, like rosemary, sage, thyme and oregano. Then, there are the herbs that do best with richer soil, such as parsley, chives, dill, fennel, pineapple sage, mint, lemon grass, edible ginger and turmeric.

I like mint growing in the ground because it smells wonderful when mowed. I recommend planting lemon grass in a container, because moving a mature plant would require a backhoe.

Finally, we don’t want to forget about the fruit crops. The University of Florida’s FruitScapes website, trec.ifas.ufl.edu/fruitscapes, has lists of temperate (deciduous), subtropical and tropical fruit crops. Each list has separate bulletins on the individual crops, so a lot of information is available.

The deciduous fruit trees and shrubs that can be grown are apple, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, Chinese date, fig, bunch grape, muscadine grape, peach, nectarine, pecan, common persimmon, Texas persimmon, plum and pomegranate.

Examples of subtropical fruit crops include atemoya, avocado, banana, caimito (star apple), canistel, carambola, coconut palm, coffee, guava, jaboticaba, jackfruit, lemon, longan, loquat, lychee, macadamia, canistel, cocoa, coconut palm, mamoncillo (genip), mango, pineapple, pitaya (dragon fruit), sapodilla, white sapote and tea.

Tropical fruit crops can survive on the beaches and Merritt Island south of the Beachline if we don’t receive a freeze. If your yard is on the small side, look for dwarf varieties of fruit trees.

The amount of food we can grow in Central Florida is huge. If you have been toying with the idea of growing your own fruit, vegetables and herbs, now is a great time to decide what you want to grow and draw up a design for your yard.

When creating a design, use the mature height and spread of the plants you’ve chosen so that you don’t plant them too closely or purchase too many plants. This information is in the fruit crop bulletins and the Florida Vegetable Gardening Guide.

For herb plants, do a quick internet search of the herb followed by ifas. For example, you could type in oregano ifas to find information from the University of Florida on oregano.

List the fruits, vegetables and herbs you like to eat. Next, walk around your yard, balcony or porch and look for places to grow the plants on your list. This winter, you can begin growing some vegetables and herbs and then, in the spring, plant a fruit tree or two.

Start planning now and design your deliciously edible dream landscape.

Sally Scalera is an urban horticulture agent and master gardener coordinator for the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agriculture Sciences. Email her at sasc@ufl.edu.

