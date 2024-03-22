Landon Barker Appears to Have Dropped a Charli D'Amelio Breakup Song

Landon Barker dropped a breakup song called "Over You," and judging from the lyrics it appears to be about his recent split from Charli D'Amilio. Though, this is technically unconfirmed, since all Landon has said about the song's meaning is "Some people you will never get over until the day you die. 'Over You' is a break up song that relates to me personally, and I hope it resonates with you too."

Some lyrical snippets, via Genius? Here's the first verse:

I can’t get out of my bed

Your voice inside of my head

Our favorite song on repeat

I’ll try my best to forget

All of the words that you said

Act like it’s nothing to me

This happens every time

And the moody chorus:

But I’ll get over you baby

Over my dead body

There’s nothing I can do

'Cause you were never just somebody

And the bridge:

I can’t understand

Turning all the damage into madness over you

Oh baby, I can’t stand

Feeling nothing worse could happen

I know it’s tragic but not as bad as losing you



As a reminder, Landon confirmed his breakup from Charli in February, writing on Instagram, writing "Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together. We broke up to focus on ourselves. We are still friends and have so much love for each other. I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions. Thank you, love you all so much!"

