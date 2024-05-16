A landmark Brunswick beach motel celebrates new life with a complete restoration

A Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony was held May 2 to celebrate the completion of a major renovation project for The Beach House Motel & Suites.

How long has the inn been on Oak Island?

The Beach House Motel & Suites in Oak Island, N.C.

The Beach House Motel & Suites has been on Oak Island since the late 1950s-1960s. The inn has been everything from a motel to timeshares. The motel is now a full renovated hybrid hotel/vacation rental property.

The motel was purchased by Mike and Holly Harrington and their hospitality management company, Carolina Resort Company, in August of 2020. While some thought the motel was not salvageable, the owners thought it was worth preserving and brought it up to today's standards.

From the bathrooms to the studs, new flooring was laid, decks and walkways were installed, new HVAC units, kitchens and appliances. Also electrical, plumbing, furnishings, landscaping and the parking lot are all new.

The motel now consists of 22 rooms and suites, 10 of the rooms are fully renovated — single king and single queen motel rooms. Also 12 are one- and two-bedroom apartment/suite style units.

Why does the motel stand out from the others on Oak Island?

The pool at The Beach House Motel & Suites in Oak Island, N.C

"While traditional vacation rental homes are plentiful on Oak Island up and down the beach, higher end hotel and motel rooms are virtually non-existent," said the Harringtons.

The motel allows shorter stays, rather than the traditional weekly minimums of vacation homes. It has on-site management and services.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: The Beach House Motel & Suites at Oak Island, NC, receives renovation