In the land of Gamecocks, peacocks are running wild. Lexington has mixed feelings.

Spring in the Midlands has brought unusual birds to Lexington County backyards this year, with several people posting pictures on Facebook of peacocks standing on porches, driveways, in front of businesses and even on train tracks.

Facebook users have reported peacocks with brightly-colored plumage and bobbing head feathers wandering freely in West Columbia and the town of Lexington.

Most of the escaped birds seem to be Indian peacocks, which are notable for their vivid blue feathers. Peacocks are male peafowl, while females are called peahens, according to National Geographic.

This isn’t the first time peafowl have traversed Lexington County streets.

Linda MacDonald, a Lexington resident, said there were two loose peacocks in her neighborhood in 2022. The birds hopped fences and roamed through yards for about a week.

“I happened to get home from running errands and there were two peacocks on my front porch,” MacDonald said.

One night during that week, MacDonald and her husband heard strange noises coming from the roof of their house. When they went outside to investigate, they found a peacock roosting atop their home.

“He just sat there and spent the night up on the roof of the house,” MacDonald said.

MacDonald said her peacock encounters were pleasant. But for others, the loose birds have been causing a disturbance.

One Facebook user said a group of three wayward peacocks have been scratching cars in her area. Other residents complained about peacocks “screeching at all hours” and climbing on top of cars.

Ann Palyok, board president of the Carolina Wildlife Refuge, said the birds likely belong to people in the area. Peacocks are considered exotic pets and are often kept on farms. She said she understands how they could cause disturbances because peacocks can be loud and sound similar to a baby crying.

“I wouldn’t want peacocks in my neighborhood,” she said.

Peacocks can sometimes be aggressive during their mating season, which extends from February to August, Tim Evans, director of land conservation at the South Carolina chapter of the Audubon Society said. But they aren’t usually dangerous.

Evans said peacocks are like “really pretty blue turkeys.”

Palyok said peacock owners should educate themselves before getting an exotic pet. Owners should provide peacocks with proper enclosures to keep them safe and prevent them from escaping.

It’s hard to confine peafowl, according to the Indiana State Poultry Association. They require tall enclosures with high roosting shelves and grass-covered runs that are about seven feet tall. Evans said it’s also a good idea for owners to clip their peacocks’ wings. It’s a safe procedure that can prevent peacocks from flying away, Evans said.

Aside from causing problems in the suburbs, Evans said it can be dangerous for domestic peacocks to enter rural areas. Peacocks can carry diseases that are dangerous to wild birds.

Facebook users have speculated that the peacocks are escaping partly because it’s mating season, although Evans said the increased number of peacock sightings could simply be due to a larger number of peafowl in the area.

Lexington County Animal Services said the peacocks reported to them have been contained, but because one peacock custodian is under investigation, no other details could be released.