From Lancaster Festival to Amanda Harvest Festival, Fairfield County has many summer events

Now that summer has officially arrived, it's time to plan your trips to the various festivals over the next couple of months in Fairfield County.

Picktown Palooza: Pickerington plays host to this three-day festival July 11-13. This year Picktown Palooza will feature Quiet Riot, Steven Adler, Britny Fox, along with other acts. There will also be carnival rides, a 5K and a car, truck and bike show. For the full schedule go to https://picktownpalooza.org/schedule/

Lancaster Festival: A staple of Fairfield County, the Lancaster Festival runs July 18-27 with headliner concerts from Wilson Phillips and Lee Brice. This year's festival is also a farewell to longtime orchestra director Gary Sheldon. For a full listing of events see https://www.lancasterfestival.org/home

Sheryl Crow performed for a large crowd on the Wendell Concert Stage at Ohio University Lancaster marking the last concert of this years Lancaster Festival on July 29, 2023, in Lancaster, Ohio.

Wands and Wizards Weekend 2024: From Aug. 8-10, businesses and organizations across the county celebrate all things enchanting and mystical with specials and events. For more information go to https://visitfairfieldcounty.org/wands-and-wizards/

Lancaster Brewfest: The 11th Lancaster BrewFest takes place in downtown with over 25 different Ohio craft breweries on Aug. 17.

Pleasantville Music and Street Festival: This festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Pleasantville Park. It will feature rides, games, craft vendors, and live music

Millersport Sweet Corn Festival: McGuffey Lane, Shenandoah and a Jimmy Buffet tribute will be highlights of the festival which celebrates all things sweet corn. The 77th edition of the annual event will run from Aug. 28 through Aug. 31 at 2900 Chautauqua Blvd. For more information go to https://sweetcornfest.com/

Chris Cagle performs at the 76th Millersport Sweet Corn Festival. Cagle was the Saturday night headliner and performed hit after hit for the packed lawn.

Lithopolis Honeyfest: This two-day festival takes place Sept. 6 and 7 and includes honey extractions, hive inspections, and honeybee information. In addition, there’s live entertainment, arts & crafts vendors, and treats.

Amanda Harvest Festival: This three-day event will take place Sept. 13, 14 and 15 in the village of Amanda. It is the second annual event and will take place on Main Street. It will feature food, vendors, games, and more.

