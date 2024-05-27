Lancaster County Ice Cream Trail kicks off
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Discover Lancaster launched their 2024 Lancaster County Ice Cream Trail on May 24.
The trail is a free digital passport that allows users to check in while they are at participating businesses. Checking in redeems special discounts and offers and earns points towards prizes such as a keychain, water bottle, backpack and stickers.
The trail runs from May 24 – September 2. Prizes must be claimed by October 1.
The following ice cream locations are included in the trail:
32 Below Ice Cream Shop
Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Cafe
Down On The Farm Creamery
Fox Meadows Creamery Ephrata
Fox Meadows Creamery Leola
Good Life Ice Cream & Treats
Greco’s Italian Ices & Homemade Ice Cream
Hayloft Ice Cream
Hinkle’s Restaurant
Ice Cream & Coffee Stands at Green Dragon Market
Isabella’s Ice Cream Parlor
Lancaster Sweet Shoppe
Lapp Valley Farm Creamery & Café
Lickity Split Restaurant
Little Dippers Ice Cream
Manheim Twin Kiss
Milkhouse Ice Cream Shoppe at Oregon Dairy
Nikki’s Custard
Oola Bowls – Intercourse
Oola Bowls – Rockvale
River Street Sweets – Savannah’s Candy Kitchen
Rolled Cold Creamery
Scoops Ice Cream & Grille
Splits and Giggles Cafe
Strasburg Creamery, Café, and Country Store
The Jiggler Shop
The Shack Restaurant & Mini Golf
Turkey Hill Experience
Twisted Sisters Ice Cream and Handmade Chocolates
Vintage Candy Shop
Discover Lancaster also offers a Craft & Cork Trail, Coffee Trail and Farm Adventure Trail. For more information and to sign up visit: Discover Lancaster.
