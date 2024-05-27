Lancaster County Ice Cream Trail kicks off

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Discover Lancaster launched their 2024 Lancaster County Ice Cream Trail on May 24.

The trail is a free digital passport that allows users to check in while they are at participating businesses. Checking in redeems special discounts and offers and earns points towards prizes such as a keychain, water bottle, backpack and stickers.

The trail runs from May 24 – September 2. Prizes must be claimed by October 1.

The following ice cream locations are included in the trail:

32 Below Ice Cream Shop

Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Cafe

Down On The Farm Creamery

Fox Meadows Creamery Ephrata

Fox Meadows Creamery Leola

Good Life Ice Cream & Treats

Greco’s Italian Ices & Homemade Ice Cream

Hayloft Ice Cream

Hinkle’s Restaurant

Ice Cream & Coffee Stands at Green Dragon Market

Isabella’s Ice Cream Parlor

Lancaster Sweet Shoppe

Lapp Valley Farm Creamery & Café

Lickity Split Restaurant

Little Dippers Ice Cream

Manheim Twin Kiss

Milkhouse Ice Cream Shoppe at Oregon Dairy

Nikki’s Custard

Oola Bowls – Intercourse

Oola Bowls – Rockvale

River Street Sweets – Savannah’s Candy Kitchen

Rolled Cold Creamery

Scoops Ice Cream & Grille

Splits and Giggles Cafe

Strasburg Creamery, Café, and Country Store

The Jiggler Shop

The Shack Restaurant & Mini Golf

Turkey Hill Experience

Twisted Sisters Ice Cream and Handmade Chocolates

Vintage Candy Shop

Discover Lancaster also offers a Craft & Cork Trail, Coffee Trail and Farm Adventure Trail. For more information and to sign up visit: Discover Lancaster.

