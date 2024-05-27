Lancaster County Ice Cream Trail kicks off

Amber Charnoff
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Discover Lancaster launched their 2024 Lancaster County Ice Cream Trail on May 24.

The trail is a free digital passport that allows users to check in while they are at participating businesses. Checking in redeems special discounts and offers and earns points towards prizes such as a keychain, water bottle, backpack and stickers.

The trail runs from May 24 – September 2. Prizes must be claimed by October 1.

The following ice cream locations are included in the trail:

  • 32 Below Ice Cream Shop

  • Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Cafe

  • Down On The Farm Creamery

  • Fox Meadows Creamery Ephrata

  • Fox Meadows Creamery Leola

  • Good Life Ice Cream & Treats

  • Greco’s Italian Ices & Homemade Ice Cream

  • Hayloft Ice Cream

  • Hinkle’s Restaurant

  • Ice Cream & Coffee Stands at Green Dragon Market

  • Isabella’s Ice Cream Parlor

  • Lancaster Sweet Shoppe

  • Lapp Valley Farm Creamery & Café

  • Lickity Split Restaurant

  • Little Dippers Ice Cream

  • Manheim Twin Kiss

  • Milkhouse Ice Cream Shoppe at Oregon Dairy

  • Nikki’s Custard

  • Oola Bowls – Intercourse

  • Oola Bowls – Rockvale

  • River Street Sweets – Savannah’s Candy Kitchen

  • Rolled Cold Creamery

  • Scoops Ice Cream & Grille

  • Splits and Giggles Cafe

  • Strasburg Creamery, Café, and Country Store

  • The Jiggler Shop

  • The Shack Restaurant & Mini Golf

  • Turkey Hill Experience

  • Twisted Sisters Ice Cream and Handmade Chocolates

  • Vintage Candy Shop

Discover Lancaster also offers a Craft & Cork Trail, Coffee Trail and Farm Adventure Trail. For more information and to sign up visit: Discover Lancaster.

