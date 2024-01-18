Lana Del Rey Fronts Skims’ 2024 Valentine’s Day Lingerie and Loungewear Campaign

Skims is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a little help from Lana Del Rey. The Grammy-winning artist, who was recently announced as one of this year’s Coachella headliners, fronts the latest campaign for Kim Kardashian’s clothing brand.

Lana Del Rey for Skims.

Del Rey channels her classic Americana aesthetic with help from British photographer and artist Nadia Lee Cohen, who staged the singer in a series of whimsical sets inspired by vintage pin-ups. Del Rey poses in products from Skims’ 2024 Valentine’s Day Shop, including limited-edition Fits Everybody and Woven Shine pieces.

More from WWD

“I’ve been a big fan of Skims since the beginning,” said Del Rey. “Their collection is so pretty and dreamy, which made collaborating with [Cohen] on the creative so fun.”

After last year’s Skims Valentine’s Day offerings quickly sold out, this year’s lineup has been expanded to 29 limited-edition collections of lingerie, loungewear and sleep sets. Priced between $16 and $124, new items come in a selection of vivid and pastel hues, eschewing the label’s typically neutral tones.

Lana Del Rey for Skims.

Lace-lined velvet tanks and slipdresses turn up the romance, while printed PJs and apparel embroidered with conversation heart motifs add festive touches. Also featured are accessories especially fit for the boudoir: Skims debuts its first set of edible underwear, as well as an all-black “Play Kit” complete with a blindfold.

The Skims Valentine’s Day Shop launches Tuesday, with products available to purchase online and at select retailers including Nordstrom, Holt, Harrods, Selfridges, Lane Crawford, Ounass and David Jones.

Best of WWD