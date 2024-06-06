The Lamborghini Countach Can Soon Be Yours in Massive Lego Form



It's a good day for anyone who dreamed of owning a Countach as a kid. On June 6, Lego announced that they will be adding the Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole to their Icons collection. The 1,506-piece kit will be available to Lego Insiders on July 1, and to everyone on July 4. The retail price will be $179.99.

The Countach certainly seems worthy of the Lego Icons treatment, considering it's one of the most iconic cars ever created. Like other models in the Icons collection, the Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole will be packed with authentic features, albeit rendered in Lego-brick form. This includes a detailed cockpit, working steering, trunk and rear hood, plus a detailed V-12 engine. Other trademark Countach touches such at the deep-dish wheels, big taillights, and massive rear wing are also included. The pièce de résistance is, of course, the functioning scissor doors.

Lego

At the aforementioned 1,506 pieces, the Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole has about 50 more pieces than the Porsche 911 and Chevrolet Camaro Z28 that are already part of the Lego Icons collection.



The Lego Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole measures 6.5 inches wide, 13 inches long and 3.5 inches high when full assembled. The kit is recommended for adults ages 18 and over. Younger fans might be interested in the Speed Champions Lamborghini Countach that is for those ages 8 and up.

If you want to be the first person on the block with the new Lego Icons Countach, you'll want to become a Lego Insider. It's free to join, and the kit will be available to you a few days before it is released to the general public.

Lego

