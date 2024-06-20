This Lambertville ice cream shop is one of the best in America, according to USA Today

LAMBERTVILLE – A local ice cream chain was named one of the top 10 in the country by USA Today.

Owowcow Creamery, which has a location in Lambertville, was named the third best ice cream shop in USA Today's 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2024.

Starting in Ottsville, Pennsylvania in 2009, the chain has five locations across New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Ice cream from Owowcow.

Owowcow uses local cream, milk and eggs, and partners with ten local farms for their ingredients. The creamery features 12 flavors, ranging from classics like vanilla to more adventurous options such as blueberry lemon.

The creamery also makes homemade vegan ice cream, mixing non-dairy milks. According to the creamery’s website, the recipe took 25 times to get right.

There’s also an option for dogs, with two flavors of PupCups – an original made with sunflower seed butter and a pumpkin flavor. The treats are all natural and only use a handful of ingredients.

Go: 237 North Union Street, Lambertville; 609-397-2234, owowcow.com.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Owowcow in Lambertville named best ice cream shop by USA Today