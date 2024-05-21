Lakeside seniors visit young students in caps and gowns

May 21—ASHTABULA — Lakeside High School seniors got an early start on the feel of their caps and gowns on Monday morning as they visited the district's elementary school campus.

Graduates have been making the trek to the campus for at least eight years and are the first group of students who went through all of the school buildings in the district, school officials said.

Three school buses transported the seniors to the campus and the students then walked building to building getting high fives from the younger students and visiting briefly with their former teachers.

"I feel very, very happy," said fourth grader Gabriella Thomas as she slapped five with the graduates as they walked the halls of her school.

Many students of the younger students applauded as the soon-to-be graduates walked the halls in their green and cold caps and gowns. Lisa Raffa, who helped organize the event, said the seniors are now allowed to decorate their caps and gowns and some of them showed off their creations on Monday.

Abi Ortiz said he really enjoyed when the graduates came to his elementary school many years ago.

"It was cool," he said.

Ortiz said it was fun to be on the other side of the high fives this time around.

"This will be you guys some day," said Michigan Primary School first grade teacher Lauren Henk. She said the children were looking forward to the experience.

Lakeside Class of 2024 advisor David Roth said the seniors have been looking forward to the experience. He said it is good for younger students to see that it is important to work hard and strive for success, and ultimately graduate.