Lakeside to host birding events through Friday

LAKESIDE - This May, birders from across the country will return to Northwest Ohio, the Warbler Capital of the World, to celebrate The Biggest Week in American Birding. Lakeside Chautauqua will host free birding lectures from May 6 to May 10 to welcome birding enthusiasts and families to the Marblehead Peninsula.

While visiting Lakeside, walk the nature trails and lakefront path for scenic views of Lake Erie, pack a picnic and enjoy the many parks and playgrounds, shop and dine in the downtown business district and explore nearby birding hotspots like the Marblehead Lighthouse, Meadowbrook Marsh and Magee Marsh Wildlife Area. View the schedule of events and plan your getaway. For more information, visit lakesideohio.com/birdingweek.

Yellow-rumped warbler.

Events this week

LECTURE: OWLS OF OHIO WITH JIM TOMKO

7 p.m., Tuesday at Orchestra Hall, free:

Twelve species of owls have been spotted in Ohio. Several are residents, some are migrants, and a few are accidental visitors. In this lecture, interesting owl trivia will be revealed and some tips on how, when and where to spot owls will be shared.

What birds can I see in Ohio? Hundreds of species are on display during spring migration.

Jim Tomko’s interest in birds and wildlife began as a child. While his friends assembled model airplanes and cars, he painted and put together models of robins, bluebirds or goldfinches. Tomko began birding in 1979 at Miami University where he majored in zoology. He earned a master’s degree in environmental biology and doctorate in optometry from Ohio State University.

LECTURE: THE LAKE ERIE LANDSCAPE & THE FLIGHT BEHAVIOR OF MIGRATORY BIRDS WITH VERNER P. BINGHAM

7 p.m., Wednesday, Orchestra Hall, free:

Although modest in size, the crossing of Lake Erie is a potential threat to nocturnally migrating songbirds. Over the past several years, Verner P. Bingham and his students have used different technologies to record the flight directions of migratory birds as they approach the Ohio coast of Lake Erie and when they fly over the island archipelago of the western basin.

The picture that emerges is that nocturnally migrating songbirds integrate directional guidance from their compasses, based on the stars and earth’s magnetic field, with information from the land and sea topography being flown over in shaping their response to the risks and benefits of any flight path.

Once an endangered species, bald eagles have rebounded and even flourished in Ottawa County.

Morning bird walk planned for Thursday

BIRD WALK: BIRDWATCHING ON THE LAKE ERIE SHORELINE WITH HOLLY MERKER

10:30 a.m., Thursday, Train Station Patio, free:

The Lake Erie shoreline is a renowned location for viewing all kinds of birds and attracting birdwatchers from around the country, especially during the spring and fall migrations. Join Holly Merker to learn why the region is so important for birds. We will hike Lakeside’s trails and parks, help you find and identify birds, and learn interesting facts along the way.

Decoy Marsh a unique haven for birding

Some of the species you may expect to see include Bald Eagles, Baltimore Orioles and Northern Cardinals. If we’re lucky, we may also find Ruby-Throated Hummingbirds, Purple Martins and any of the 40 species of neotropic warblers that migrate through the region.

Bring a pair of binoculars (a small number will be available to borrow). Suitable footwear should be worn for this walk. Appropriate clothing should be selected based on weather conditions that day.

LECTURE: ORNITHERAPY: THE POWER OF BIRDWATCHING WITH HOLLY MERKER

7 p.m., Thursday 9, Orchestra Hal, free:

Life can be busy, with long to-do lists and digital demands. Allowing birds and nature to slow us down is practicing “self-care.” Research shows that connecting with nature actively reduces stress, depression and anxiety, while helping build a stronger heart and immune system. Wild birds offer the perfect gateway into deeper experiences with nature, magnifying these benefits.

In this program, Holly Merker will delve into our connections to birds, how to maximize the wellness benefits of birding, and the latest research surrounding the impact of birds on human well-being.

Holly Merker is a professional birding guide, author and lecturer with a background in art therapy, but today uses birds and nature toward the same goals to deliver nature-based wellness programs for people of all ages.

Merker shares her love of birds instructing for the American Birding Association, the National Audubon Society, Hillstar Nature and many other organizations. She holds a certificate in Wellness Counseling and is a Certified Nature & Forest Therapy Guide, weaving birds into both fields. She is also co-host of “The Mindful Birding Podcast” and founder of the Mindful Birding Network.

LECTURE: ROGER TORY PETERSON — LEGACY & INSPIRATION WITH ARTHUR PEARSON

7 p.m., Friday, Orchestra Hall, free:

This year marks the 90th anniversary of the publication of the first Peterson Field Guide. Since then, across several subsequent editions, Peterson Guides have sold upwards of 15 million copies worldwide.The 40th anniversary of the Roger Tory Peterson Institute (RTPI) is also in 2024.

Chicago native Arthur Pearson has a richly varied background in the arts, conservation, museum collections and philanthropy.

This article originally appeared on Port Clinton News Herald: Speakers slated during Birding Week at Lakeside