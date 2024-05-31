Lake Pueblo State Park's Kestrel Pond offers 'a place of solitude' for water recreation

Lake Pueblo State Park will offer a new attraction this summer in the form of Kestrel Pond, formerly the Rock Canyon Day Use Area and Swim Beach.

"Kestrel Pond is envisioned as a quiet place for water recreation in contrast to the 5,400 surface acres of water and 60 miles of shoreline in Lake Pueblo, which typically attracts millions of visitors each year to sail, motor-boat, water ski, river tube, and fish," CPW officials said in a recent news release. "Lake Pueblo boasts the most visitors, annually, among Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s 42 state parks."

The pond is named after a group of small birds of prey, following a convention of naming parts of the park after raptors, said Bill Vogrin, spokesperson for CPW's Southeast Region.

The Kestral Pond was formerly known as the Rock Canyon Day Use Area and Swim Beach. It is located just below the Lake Pueblo dam along the Arkansas River.

CPW officials said in the release that few visitors have used the beach after CPW relaxed rules to generally allow swimming in most state park waters starting in 2022.

"We wanted to find a new use for this area so we transitioned it to a more casual use,” Joe Stadterman, park manager, said in the release. “Guests will find the gates are no longer closed and they are free to use it to swim, paddleboard, canoe, or kayak on the pond.”

Kestrel Pond will cater to quiet water use, meaning there are no motorized vessels allowed — gasoline or electric — and no fishing permitted.

“We envision Kestrel Pond as a place of more solitude compared to the main lake where powerboats, fishing boats, and jet skis are common,” Stadterman said. “We think Kestrel Pond will fill a need that has existed for some time at Lake Pueblo.”

Kestrel Pond offers large covered picnic areas and charcoal grills for use. And restrooms will remain open although no showers will be available.

Guests are also advised to bring their own equipment, food, and drinks, Vogrin said, as the pond will not feature any amenities such as vendors to rent equipment or sell food.

Lake Pueblo State Park covers nearly 10,000 acres straddling the Arkansas River on the city’s west edge. It also offers 400 camping sites along with its two full-service marinas, miles of trails, bird watching, a visitor’s center, and a fish hatchery.

