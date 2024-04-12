This Lake Norman wine tasting room closed, but you’ll still be able to find the brand

A Lake Norman spot for kicking back with a glass of chardonnay or merlot is closing its doors and making a shift to focus on other aspects of the wine business.

The Urban Wine Co., formerly known as Davidson Wine Co., shared the news with customers about the change via social media.

“First, some bittersweet news: Due to unforeseen circumstances, we’ll be closing our Davidson tasting room indefinitely. We’re so grateful for the memories made there, and we can’t wait for you to see what’s next,” an Instagram post said.

“But here’s the exciting part! Davidson Wine Co. is evolving into The Urban Wine Co. This new name reflects our national ambitions and ensures our brand resonates wherever you are,” the post continued.

The tasting room at The Urban Wine Co., formerly known as Davidson Wine Co., is closing. But its wines will still be available at retailers and restaurants. CharlotteFive archives

Fans of the wine shop owned by Lindsey Williams who drink its Wild Cat Red, The Max or Bonita Applebaum will still be able to find the brand. And its City Sippers Wine Club will continue with new features, as well. Urban Wine Co. already ships wine to 40+ states.

“Look out for our wines at retailers, restaurants, and maybe even hotels near you. Plus, you can now purchase directly from us online,” the wine shop’s social media message said.

“A heartfelt thank you to all our loyal customers. You’re the reason we’re able to embark on this exciting next chapter. We can’t wait to share a glass (or bottle!) with you soon.”

Customers posted messages expressing their support. And in a show of dedication to customer service and how close-knit the Lake Norman community of Davidson is, each one was met with a personal reply.

“We’re so proud of you and can’t wait continue supporting The Urban Co! Davidson Wine will be missed,” CLT Black-Owned posted.

“We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you! Thank you,” The Urban Wine Co.. replied.

“So sad to read this. I have been a customer since the first week. Introduced so many friends to my happy place. Change is inevitable and I wish you much success.,” Victoria Person-Goral wrote.

Location: 121 Depot Street Davidson, NC 28036

Instagram: @davidsonwineco