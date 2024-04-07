Lake Farmington opens to boaters April 8. A guide to entrance fees, schedules, recreation.

One of San Juan County’s more popular outdoor recreation destinations begins its busy season on Monday, April 8 as Lake Farmington opens for watercraft.

The lake will be open through September to electric and nonmotorized boats, as well as kayaks and paddleboards. The boat inspection station will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and watercraft passes will be issued after boats have passed inspection, according to the city’s website. The inspections are free, and no additional fee is charged for watercraft after the daily or seasonal admission fee to the lake has been paid.

During the summer, private vendors at the lake offer watercraft such as kayaks, paddleboards, water bullets, pedal boats, lake floats and beach supply rental items, as well as concessions, for lake visitors.

Sterling Schwartz, the city of Farmington’s aquatics manager, said the lake remains open all year for other activities, including fishing, swimming, camping, hiking, mountain biking, bird watching and other activities.

But the beach, the sand-covered portion of shoreline that has been developed as a swimming and sunbathing site on the lake’s east shore, is not yet staffed with lifeguards, he said.

A new attraction will be added to the beach this year. An aqua park featuring inflatable structures connected in a circuit will be opened on a seasonal basis, perhaps as soon as Memorial Day weekend. The park will feature 20 to 30 such structures, including slides, an obstacle course and objects that swimmers can climb before jumping into the water.

The park will be open daily throughout the summer for five sessions a day with a limited number of swimmers allowed for each session.

“We’re expecting to draw kind of a crowd,” Schwartz said. “It’s something new and different.”

Admission to the aqua park will be $5, although that price includes the standard $1 lake access fee.

“They won’t be charged twice,” he said.

Schwartz said the lifeguard contingent at the Beach will be increased from five to at least nine each day to accommodate the increased number of swimmers expected to take advantage of the aqua park.

The lake also features a dry campground with 21 sites, for which there is a $5-a-night fee. Those sites include picnic tables, fire rings and vault toilets, and each site is limited to six people. Pets are permitted, but they must be leashed.

Lake Farmington is stocked with fish at least twice a year by officials at the New Mexico Department of Game & Fish.

Lake Farmington attracts approximately 40,000 visitors a year, he said, with the campsite used more than 900 times a year. The city has made numerous improvements to the lake over the past several years as it beefs up outdoor recreation opportunities.

“We’re happy people are coming out and enjoying the lake,” he said. “We’re encouraging people to go out and have fun and be safe around the water.”

Lake Farmington is at 8120 E. Main St. Annual passes are available for $50 per vehicle. Call 505-599-1197 or 505-599-1400 for more information.

