LaFlavour, food and fun games coming to Louisville Chamberfest

LOUISVILLE − The Louisville Area Chamber of Commerce's Chamberfest will be 2 p.m. to dusk June 22 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 23 at Metzger Park, 1420 S Nickelplate St.

The event, open to all, will include food, a beer garden, live music, a DJ, craft vendors, games and a roaming magician. There will be free bounce houses and face painting for children.

On June 22, the Stark County Humane Society will be on site for pet adoptions, "Goldy, the Football Hall of Fame G.O.A.T.," will visit from 2 to 4 p.m., and a fireworks display will begin at dusk. The band Little Rock will play from 2 to 4 p.m. and LaFlavour will perform from 6 to 9 p.m.

June 23 will feature performances by St. Stephen Lutheran Worship Band at 1 p.m., Angelina Nicholas and Jason Loar at 2 p.m., Jazzy Dolls Dance Troupe at 3 p.m. and demonstrations by the 2023-24 Ohio State Champion Louisville Varsity cheerleaders. A pet parade will be at 3 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Louisville Chamberfest is June 22-23