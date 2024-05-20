Lafayette Park pool getting $1M upgrade. Your summer guide to pools, beaches, splash pads

With May half over, summer is just around the corner — and that means sunny skies, hot temperatures and cool water.

Just because summer vacation is on the way doesn’t mean you have to travel far to feel the summer vibes. The SouthCoast is blessed to be right by the ocean, with plenty of places to chill out when the weather gets too intense. Whether you prefer surf and sand or splashing around on man-made shores, there are multiple places across the region to beat the heat.

Here’s your summer guide to feeling cool:

Kids splash in the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Swimming Pool at Lafayette Park in Fall River in 2021.

Lafayette Park public pool and splash pad

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Swimming Pool and Spray Deck (339 Eastern Ave.) is right alongside Lafayette Park. This year, the facility is undergoing some renovations. A spokesperson for the Department of Conservation and Recreation said $1 million is going toward expanding its capacity and enhancing the experience for visitors.

The spray deck will be bigger and have a new rubber surface. Workers will also be adding new paths and connections to a picnic area, new shade structures, ADA-compliant picnic tables, benches and planters. The fence will also be upgraded.

A spokesperson said they're expected to be complete in time for its opening on July 1.

Splash pads around Greater Fall River

Sometimes all the kids need to cool off is just a little spritz on their faces or a cool mist to run through in between time on the playground.

Father Travassos Park (143 Everett St.) is Fall River’s biggest splash pad, an oasis in the Flint neighborhood since 2017.

Pulaski Park (corner of Pulaski and Warren streets), Thomas Chew Park (Fenner and Slade streets), and the Cathy Assad Tot Lot (Massasoit and Wamsutta streets) also have smaller spray decks with playground equipment nearby.

Nancy Smith of the Fall River Parks Department said the city normally turns on the spray decks when public schools let out for the summer — expect to see the water flowing around mid-June.

The splash pad goes full force at the Stoico/FIRSTFED YMCA in Swansea in June 2023.

The Stoico/FIRSTFED YMCA splash pad (271 Sharps Lot Road, Swansea) opens July 1. It’s open to Y members with guest passes available for purchase.

The Freetown State Forest Wading Pool (110 Slab Road, Freetown) is a large spray deck at the entrance to the state forest. It’s a good spot to cool off after spending some time on the nature trails right nearby. !!!!OPENING DATE!!!!

Pierce Beach and Playground, Somerset

Pierce Beach (295 South St., Somerset) is home to the Big Red Slide and playground, as well as a nice sandy spot to spend a day by the water.

Open Memorial Day through Labor Day, you can visit weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and weekends from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lifeguards are on duty 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The daily fee for residents is $10, or $20 for non-residents. Or you can opt for a season pass, which is $40 for residents, $80 for non-residents, and Somerset seniors and veterans are free. Season passes are available now.

Families enjoy a sunny day at Swansea Town Beach in July 2023.

Town Beach, Swansea

You can swim, search for horseshoe crabs, lounge in the sand, or launch your kayak into Cole River at Swansea Town Beach (574 Ocean Grove Ave.), starting June 22.

The gates to the parking areas opens at 9 a.m., and an attendant is on duty until 4 p.m., weather permitting. The gate closes at dusk. Lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the beach house facilities, including rinse stations, are open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Seasonal and daily passes are available at the entrance. Seasonal passes for residents are $25, non-resident seasonal passes are $70. Day passes are $10 for residents and non-residents.

Horseneck Beach State Reservation, Westport

Horseneck Beach (5 John Reed Road, Westport) is at the western end of Buzzards Bay, a 2-mile sandy stretch that's long been a popular summer destination.

You'll find public restrooms, an on-site food vendor, and boardwalks make it much easier to cart your beach essentials from the parking lot through the dunes. It's also one of New England’s premier birdwatching locations.

A family enjoys a day at the beach at Horseneck Beach in Westport.

Beach hours are Sunday to Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A daily parking fee is charged May 14 through Oct. 30. Massachusetts residents are $14, non-Massachusetts residents are $40. An annual parking pass, which can be used at most DCR parks, is $60 and is available to Massachusetts residents only.

Annual parking passes for Mass. state parks can be purchased online through YODEL at https://massdcrparks.yodelpass.com/masswebpasses/#/

Camping is now available until Columbus Day; Massachusetts residents pay $24 per night for non-electrical sites, $30 a night for a site with an electrical hookup. Non-residents pay $70 per night.

Fogland Beach in Tiverton.

Grinnell's Beach and Fogland Beach, Tiverton

Just over the state line in Tiverton are a pair of smaller family-friendly beaches with beautiful views of the Sakonnet River.

Grinnell's Beach (1860 Main Road) and Fogland Beach (Fogland Road and Three Rod Way) are open every day from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

At Grinnell's, you can swim (bring water shoes because it is rocky), enjoy some fishing at the adjacent Stone Bridge Pier and hang out under the sun-shade pavilion.

At the larger Fogland Beach, you can more often than not spot a windsurfer gliding across the water. It's also a go-to for fishing, kite-surfing, kayaking or paddle boarding. Both have restroom facilities.

Fogland is the only facility where guests can bring RVs; spots are limited, and must be reserved ahead of time.

Season passes for Tiverton residents are $10 for cars, motorcycles or trailers, or $35 for RVs. Veterans and residents on active duty are free.

Non-resident season passes are $150 for cars and motorcycles, $100 for trailers, $50 for seniors with cars or motorcycles, and $300 for RVs.

To park for the day, non-residents pay $10 on weekdays and $20 on weekends and holidays. Parking an RV for the day will cost non-residents $15 on weekdays and $35 on weekends and holidays.

Material from a story by Digital Producer Ashley Schuler was used in this report.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Pools, splash pads, beaches: Guide to summer fun in Greater Fall River