Lady Gaga slams 'appalling' hatred toward Dylan Mulvaney after her International Women’s Day post

Lady Gaga is expressing her disappointment after Dylan Mulvaney’s International Women’s Day post was met with “such vitriol and hatred.”

On March 11, the “Born This Way” singer shared a photo of her and the transgender actor and activist on her Instagram, along with a lengthy message about the “appalling” comments that she saw on Mulvaney’s March 8 post.

“It’s appalling to me that a post about National Women’s Day by Dylan Mulvaney and me would be met with such vitriol and hatred. When I see a newspaper reporting on hatred but calling it ‘backlash’ I feel it is important to clarify that hatred is hatred, and this kind of hatred is violence,” Gaga began, explaining that “’Backlash’ would imply that people who love or respect Dylan and me didn’t like something we did. This is not backlash. This is hatred.”

Gaga wrote that, unfortunately, she's not surprised by it, “given the immense work that it’s obvious we still have to do as a society to make room for transgender lives to be cherished and upheld by all of us.”

The singer wrote that she felt “very protective” not only of Mulvaney but the transgender community who continue to “lead the way with their endless grace and inspiration in the face of constant degradation, intolerance, and physical, verbal, and mental violence.”

While Gaga said she does not speak for the community, she does hope that “all women will come together to honor us ALL for International Women’s Day, and may we do that always until THE DAY that all women are celebrated equally. That all people are celebrated equally.”

The multi-Grammy winner wrote that people of all gender identities should be “celebrated on whichever holiday speaks to them. Because people of all gender identities and races deserve peace and dignity.”

“May we all stand and honor the complexity and challenge of trans life—that we do not know, but can seek to understand and have compassion for. I love people too much to allow hatred to be referred to as ‘backlash. People deserve better,” she concluded, adding, “You mean the world to me. Love ya.”

Mulvaney responded to Gaga's post, commenting, "You mean the world to me. Love ya."

The 27-year-old TikTok personality previously opened up to TODAY about how she handles online bullies after sharing her transition journey with her followers.

“I really struggle with the people that don’t think I should be doing these things or think that what I’m doing is evil or that,” she shared back in November 2022. “I’m very sensitive and I think because my now job is online for millions of people watching, it opens me up to a lot of hate.”

“I actually made a video talking to my haters saying like, ‘Hey, just you know, you do make me cry,’” she explained, adding, “I’m a real person.”

Back in April 2023, the Broadway star also faced online hate when she made a sponsored post for Bud Light. Many people, including conservatives like Kid Rock, Travis Tritt and more, boycotted the beer because of their connection.

A spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch later told TODAY.com in a statement that they were “committed” to the partnerships they’ve made. CEO Brendan Whitworth also said Anheuser-Busch InBev would continue to support the LGBTQ community despite backlash.

