Lady Gaga Is a Rock Star in Plunging Bodysuit Covered in Sequins

Lady Gaga channeled '70s rock glam to join a legendary band onstage.

The singer joined The Rolling Stones for their surprise show in NYC on Thursday night, where she and the iconic group debuted their new duet "Sweet Sounds of Heaven." For the special occasion, Gaga looked every part the rock princess in a plunging flared bodysuit. The left half of the suit had a long sleeve and was covered head-to-toe in shimmering black sequins, while the other sleeveless half featured a black-and-silver diamond pattern on a sparkling red background.

To complete the look, the superstar added black platform heels and layered several long necklaces under a gauzy black scarf with silver bead embellishments. She also debuted a shaggy, platinum-blonde 'do with fringed bangs. Her makeup look included heavy black eyeliner and a glossy pink lip.

Jackson Lee - Getty Images

"One of the greatest nights of my life," she wrote of the performance on social media, adding the quote, "'Let no woman or child go hungry tonight.'"

The "Rain on Me" singer kept a low profile for the past year on social media, where she mostly posts updates on her makeup line Haus Labs and behind-the-scenes pics from her Las Vegas residency. In a message she addressed to her fans last June, the star explained why she has purposely stepped away.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling," she wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption. "I may not be sharing as much of myself online as I have in the past, but I hope you know this time to myself has been extremely healing and recharging for my heart, mind, body, and creativity—to create within myself and to have a personal life that’s just for me."

You Might Also Like