Lady Gaga Put a Glitzy Twist on Cowgirl Style in a Black Leather Crystal-Fringed Jacket

All while stepping out for a rare date night with Michael Polansky.

From her flamboyant red carpet days (hello, meat dress) to her Old Hollywood fashion era, there's no denying that Lady Gaga's style has range. But Mother Monster and cowgirl? Those are two words we'd never think to put together in the same sentence — yet here we are.



Last night, Gaga stepped out for a rare date night with her boyfriend Michael Polansky at the Saturday Night Live afterparty in New York City while putting her own personal spin on western wear. Adding a dash of gothcore to the classic country aesthetic, Gaga wore a cowboy jacket in black leather with beaded crystal fringe. She paired the glitzy coat with black leggings and her signature ankle-breaking platform boots (also in black), and accessorized with nighttime sunglasses, a black Celine handbag, and diamond jewelry.



For glam, Gaga painted her nails black and swept her new platinum blonde shag up into a slicked-back bun. Meanwhile, a dark vampy lip provided the final finishing touch to her beauty look.

Polansky sweetly held Gaga's hand and guided her into the Midtown venue, wearing a black T-shirt and pants with a brown shacket and blue sneakers.



Gaga and Polansky have been dating since 2020 after they rang in the New Year at a party in Las Vegas together. A few weeks later, they made their relationship Instagram official with PDA-filled photos from Super Bowl weekend, and a year after that, they made their public debut at president Joe Biden's inauguration.



