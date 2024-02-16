Labor of love: Valentine's Day 'happy' time for longtime floral designer

Elsa Carrillo adds baby's-breath to her arrangement of flowers on Tuesday, Feb 13, 2024, at the Albertsons on 2200 N. Yarbrough Drive in El Paso, TX. Carrillo has been a floral designer since 1990.

Elsa Carrillo knows love.

She learned about it after more than 30 years of making flower arrangements for sale at the grocery store — especially on Valentine's Day.

Elsa Carrillo cuts a ribbon for her arrangement of flowers on Tuesday, Feb 13, 2024, at the Albertsons on 2200 N. Yarbrough Drive in El Paso, TX. Carrillo has been a floral designer since 1990.

"I love it when customers like them, and they come back and tell me about it, saying their wives loved them," Carrillo said as she prepared arrangements for Valentine's Day at an Albertson's store in El Paso.

"I'm so grateful, and it makes me feel so good about myself. It makes me happy to make somebody happy."

Elsa Carrillo works on an arrangement of flowers on Tuesday, Feb 13, 2024, at the Albertsons on 2200 N. Yarbrough Drive in El Paso, TX. Carrillo has been a floral designer since 1990.

She has been a floral designer since 1990. She is an artist who works in rose petals, ribbons and vases.

"It just came naturally to me," Carrillo said. "I was looking for a job, and they had an opening in a floral department. I just applied."

Carrillo enjoys it when customers rush into the store looking for flowers for a loved one. She listens to the customers and then offers them tips if they want to create their arrangements.

"Making the arrangement is so relaxing," she said. "It's a good feeling, all the flowers that pass through my hands."

A customer asks Elsa Carrillo about an arrangement of flowers she is working on Tuesday, Feb 13, 2024, at the Albertsons on 2200 N. Yarbrough Drive in El Paso, TX. Carrillo has been a floral designer since 1990.

